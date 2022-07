New, smaller designs for nuclear reactors have been touted as vital for the clean energy future, but new research finds they could generate more radioactive waste than conventional ones. The study from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia says small reactors could produce two to 30 times the amount of waste in need of management and disposal compared with typical reactors. NuScale Power plans to build a small modular reactor near Idaho Falls. Don Safer with the Sierra Club Nuclear Free Campaign says this is one of the first investigations into waste problems for these new designs.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO