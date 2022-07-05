ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifford Alexander Jr., First Black Secretary of the U.S. Army, Dies at 88

By Amethyst Tate
People
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClifford Leopold Alexander Jr., the first African American named Secretary of the United States Army, died this weekend at 88. Alexander succumbed to heart failure at his home in New York City on Sunday, his daughter, Elizabeth, told the New York Times. President Jimmy Carter appointed Alexander — born...

