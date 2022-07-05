ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Ticket guaranteeing $1K a week for life sold in New Jersey

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One lucky person will receive $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after a winning lottery ticket was sold for a Friday drawing, New Jersey officials said.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, one second-prize ticket was sold for the Cash4Life drawing on July 1. The ticket guaranteeing $1,000 a week for life was sold at Buy Rite Liquors, 286 Route 206, Flanders in Morris County.

Paid for pigging out: Get flown to Las Vegas to review buffets

The winning numbers were 11, 15, 25, 39 and 43, according to the lottery. The Cash Ball was 03.

Cash4Life’s top price is $1,000 a day for life. Tickets are sold in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Indiana and Virginia. Players select five numbers from a field of one through 60, and then select a Cash Ball from a field of one through four. Drawings are held every day around 9 p.m.

