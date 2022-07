Players for Germany’s women’s national team will continue to be paid less than their male counterparts for taking the pitch during the UEFA Women’s Euros. The German Football Association has still not agreed to grant equal play for its men’s and women’s national team players, according to Forbes. Women’s players will earn $61,000 for winning the tournament, while men’s players could have earned a whopping $407,000.

UEFA ・ 14 HOURS AGO