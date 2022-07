July 8, 2008 - Matt Roberts blasts three home runs to power Tamaqua to a 15-1 victory over Hazleton in the loser’s bracket final of the District 18 11-12 Little League tournament. Roberts drills a three-run homer in the opening inning as Tamaqua, managed by Bob Agosti, jumps out to a 4-0 lead and then connects for a grand slam in the fourth. He ends his evening with a two-run bomb in the fifth frame. The winners also receive homers from Bo Rottet and Anthony Agosti, while Dallas Shafer pitches a five-hitter. Shafer allows just one run and three walks while striking out five.

