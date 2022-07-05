ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Library goes 24/7 with ‘BiblioBox’

sonomasun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonoma County Library patrons now have the freedom and flexibility to pick up library holds 24hours a day, seven days week with the library’s convenient BiblioBox locker, easily accessible at the Sonoma Valley Regional Library. To pick...

sonomasun.com

sonomasun.com

Sonoma Valley event bulletin board

The stand-up vet (Tonight Show; Road Dogs; Atlantic City; Vegas, etc.) alights in El Verano for an 8 p.m. set. $15 advance, $20 door. Reel and Brand, 401 Grove St. Reelandbrand.net. Saturday, July 9. Storytelling at Sugarloaf. Sonoma Ecology Center’s storytelling series continues with staff biologist Dr. Dan Levitis and...
SONOMA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Construction starts on 90 affordable apartments in Napa

Construction is getting started on 90 affordable-housing units in two northeast Napa projects. The projects, located on 4 acres at 3700 and 3710 Valle Verde Drive, include the revamping and expanding of a shuttered assisted-housing site plus the building of apartments. Heritage House, which was built in 1988 and closed in 2004, is being converted into 66 apartments — 58 studio and eight one-bedroom units. On vacant adjoining land, the 24-unit Valle Verde Apartments project will have 12 with one bedroom, six with two bedrooms and six with three bedrooms.
NAPA, CA
Sonoma, CA
sonomasun.com

Puppetry class in Sonoma? Talk to the hand

It doesn’t take much other than imagination to build a puppet. Jim Henson made his first puppet out of his mother’s old coat, relates Lee Armstrong, an award-winning puppeteer based in Sonoma. “Puppetry is one of the most accessible and fun art forms,” says Armstrong, co-owner of the...
SONOMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Sonoma County Gazette Pet of the Month: Meet Mojo

Likes: Sleeping in laps. At least seven times a day. Watching the many birds at the feeds in the front and back yards. I would like to nominate my cat, Mojo, for pet of the month in the Gazette. When I was a volunteer at the Humane Society I found...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

How is the drought affecting Sonoma County?

Sonoma County officials and environmental leaders will present an update on the drought and its impacts on Sonoma County during a virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, the third in its series of monthly public forums on the drought. Hosted by Sonoma County Supervisor...
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region. In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sonomasun.com

If it works for veggie burgers…

There is a certain type of veggie burger I love. For a while Whole Foods, Sonoma Market, and Safeway carried it. Now only Sonoma Market carries it. It is a good thing we have four supermarkets in Sonoma. I hit them all to get all the items I want. When it comes to groceries, competition works out pretty well.
SONOMA, CA
PLANetizen

The Demographics of San Francisco’s Pandemic Urban Exodus

The early months of the pandemic were rife with stories about urban dwellers decamping to more suburban and rural climes, reinvigorating real estate markets around the country, sending waves of new residents to small towns, and driving up housing costs in so-called "zoom towns." Though a number of studies have been released in the ensuing years revealing the reality of out-migration to be much more complicated than of the headline-friendly version of the Covid-19 “urban exodus.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Berkeley restaurant hopeful about reopening after losing lease

BERKELEY – Staff and longtime customers have been saying their final farewells to Cesar on Shattuck, but the owners have some news that could change the future for the beloved restaurant.July 23rd is the last time Cesar will open its doors to customers at this location. After more than 24 years serving the community, it's not ready to say goodbye just yet.Every night, you can hear the rumble of chatter as dishes and cocktails are served.It's not just another restaurant on Shattuck but a place where regulars and foodies have been coming for years, in some cases decades. "I've been...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area hit by coronavirus variant that rapidly spreads, reinfects

BERKELEY -- The BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants are now the dominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States. They're the most transmissible subvariants to date, according to Dr. John Swartzberg, and infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley."We're dealing with a formidable foe right now with BA.4 and BA.5," he said. "I think everybody knows somebody right now who has COVID.  I think that tells us how extensively this virus has spread throughout our population."KPIX 5 reporter Wilson Walker is one of the many people across the Bay Area who got infected over the last week or so."I can't remember...
BERKELEY, CA

