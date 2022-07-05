Traffic being diverted in 3600 block of Union Pacific in Missoula

The Hamilton City Council has once again tackled the issue of feral rabbits within city limits. The Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, June 28th to discuss what Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf describes as a rising number of citizen concerns about the animals. Farrenkopf says that calls began to increase about a year ago, and that the city is, “getting a lot of calls from residents here in Hamilton asking us to do something about the rabbits.” He adds, “It has risen to the level where the city council wants to take action on these rabbits.”

HAMILTON, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO