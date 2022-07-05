ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Traffic being diverted in 3600 block of Union Pacific in Missoula

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 3 days ago

MISSOULA, Mont. – Crews are rerouting traffic...

www.fox41yakima.com

Comments / 0

 

NBCMontana

Police reopen E. Broadway after report of suspicious activity

MISSOULA, Mont. — Police reopened East Broadway after closing the road for a report of suspicious activity around 2:40 p.m. on Friday. Investigators determined the report to be false. Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Traffic is flowing normally in the area again.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Two people killed after head-on crash north of Arlee

ARLEE, Mont. - Two people died in a head-on crash a few miles north of Arlee on U.S. Highway 93 Friday, July 1. The Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the driver of a Subaru was going northbound, crossed over to the southbound lanes and hit a Toyota Camery head-on.
ARLEE, MT
987thebull.com

The Dutton Family and Yellowstone Ranch Need A Few Good Hands

(Image credit: Paramount Network) Coming off the St Paul Rodeo, I know there are a lot of cowboys and cowgirls who love to ride and are great ranchers and if you have ever thought about being an actor or actress the Famed Paramount + network series Yellowstone is about to start shooting season 5 and needs a few good people.
HAMILTON, MT
montanarightnow.com

Mid-week storm cells on the way

A series of severe thunderstorms should roll over the Missoula Valley and surrounding region starting Wednesday afternoon through Friday. “The Thursday alert really stands out as the highest likelihood for a few strong storms here,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitzmiller said on Tuesday. “Each day there will be a fair amount of storms, but it’s those really strong ones we’re worried about.”
MISSOULA, MT
bitterrootstar.com

Hamilton council moves on rabbit issue

The Hamilton City Council has once again tackled the issue of feral rabbits within city limits. The Committee of the Whole met on Tuesday, June 28th to discuss what Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf describes as a rising number of citizen concerns about the animals. Farrenkopf says that calls began to increase about a year ago, and that the city is, “getting a lot of calls from residents here in Hamilton asking us to do something about the rabbits.” He adds, “It has risen to the level where the city council wants to take action on these rabbits.”
HAMILTON, MT
Traffic

