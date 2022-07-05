ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Platteville City Council Discussing New Airport Hangar and Radios

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

The Platteville Common Council is discussing plans for a new airport hangar and updated radios for the city fire department. During a city council meeting last week, city staff...

East Dubuque City Council To Stop Livestreaming Council Meetings

The East Dubuque City Council has voted to stop livestreaming its meetings, with the city manager citing negative online comments as part of the reason to do so. A report says meetings now will be recorded and posted on the city’s website by the following day. Mayor Randy Degenhardt says residents can check the website the next day if they want, and if they’ve got a big problem or complaint, they can come to the meeting. In May, the city’s Facebook page was temporarily suspended by the social media network after every video post of past council meetings was reported without merit for hate speech. City officials temporarily moved to livestreaming council meetings via Zoom before voting 5-1 this week to stop livestreaming entirely. Council Member Tim Fluhr voted against the change, expressing his opinion that citizens appreciate the ability to watch meetings as they happen.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Dyersville Council Approves Agreement For Field of Dreams

Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the planned recreational sports complex at the iconic Field of Dreams site. A report says the council unanimously approved the development agreement between the city and Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, for a project that will include the addition of nine new ballfields and a fieldhouse to the movie site. In April, Go the Distance Baseball officials announced $80 million in planned development projects at the movie site, including a recreational complex, a 104-room boutique hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater. The project is expected to cost $60 million and to be completed no later than December 2026.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Madison Common Council begins new hybrid meeting format

MADISON, Wis. — Those wishing to view and comment at Madison Common Council meetings now have multiple ways of doing so. The city unveiled a new hybrid meeting format Wednesday, meant to make meetings more accessible so that more people can get involved. The meetings will be held both...
MADISON, WI
Dane County launches second phase of Yahara Lakes sediment removal

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County officials launched the second phase of a plan Wednesday meant to mitigate flood risk from lakes along the Yahara River. The county will remove about 12,000 dump truck loads of sediment from the lakes as part of the Yahara Chain of Lakes Sediment Removal Project. The move will improve water flow and flood storage capacity, as well as habitat for fish and wildlife.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Platteville 4th of July Fireworks Rescheduled For July 29th

Platteville’s Fourth of July fireworks have been rescheduled for later this month. The fireworks were one of several events set for Monday that were called off due to weather conditions. Officials have announced that fireworks now will be held on Friday, July 29th at Legion Field along with a number of activities beginning at 6 p.m. Additional details are forthcoming.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Public Health closes all beaches around Lake Monona due to E. coli

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Madison say the combination of heavy rain and heat has caused an elevated level of E. coli in Lake Monona, forcing them to shut down beaches around the lake for the time being. Public Health Madison & Dane County posted the notice...
MADISON, WI
Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Roadway Flooding Has Receeded

There have been reports of roadway flooding because of heavy rain the past few days. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open on Highway 104 at County B in Green County following a flooding report. Authorities say water was over the roadway near Brodhead overnight, but that has since cleared up. Officials are reminding drivers, if you do encounter flooding across a roadway, do not attempt to cross it.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
One COVID-19 Related Death In the Area In Latest Report

One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the latest report from June 30th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, the one death was reported in Jackson County in Iowa. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, seven more than one week earlier and the highest hospitalization total since February 2nd. According to a report, hospitalizations are rising as the volume of cases picks up, but so far, there’s no sign that illnesses involving the subvariants are more severe. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Jackson County, falling from high one week ago. Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All the other counties in the area had a low rating.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Use caution around campfires to avoid burns, UW Health says

MADISON, Wis. — UW Health is reminding people to use caution around campfires and cookouts this summer to avoid preventable injuries. Many injuries happen when accelerants like gasoline or kerosene are used to start the fire, the health care provider said. Children are at particular risk and should never play with toys near a fire or be left alone near a fire even if it has been put out.
MADISON, WI
Concerts in the Park returns for 54th season

MADISON, Wis. — The Capitol City Band is gearing up for its 903rd concert as part of its 54th season of performing weekly concerts in Rennebohm Park. Many performers are scheduled for the program, meaning attendees will be hearing instruments from the flute to the tuba. Dane County Sheriff...
MADISON, WI
UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.
DEFOREST, WI
Olbrich’s Home Garden Tour underway in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ 2022 Home Garden Tour kicked off Friday morning in Oregon. Visitors will be able to check out seven rural gardens as well as a prairie restoration site in a county park. A plant native to Wisconsin as well as the insects it supports are highlighted in each garden.
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All highway 104 lanes open near Brodhead after flooding

BRODHEAD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Highway 104 closed in both directions between Highway B and Bogart road Tuesday night. It reopened Wednesday morning just after 5 a.m. The roadway was blocked due to flooding. The alternate route for Northbound traffic is to take Highway 11 to Highway E to 59 before getting back on Highway 104....
BRODHEAD, WI

