Pa Senate race: 538 model shows toss-up in Oz, Fetterman election

By George Stockburger
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Governor John Fetterman is a toss-up, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight 2022 election forecast model .

The model, which simulated the election 40,000 times, showed Fetterman with a 51% chance of winning the race to Oz’s 49%.

Oz’s chances of winning have dropped, according to the model, after he started with a 65% chance to win on June 1. The Republican’s chances of winning the race dropped to 53% on June 17 and on June 22 Fetterman led with a 53% chance of winning.

Pa Gov race: Shapiro favored over Mastriano in 538 forecast model

The flip to Fetterman came after three polls released in mid-June showed him with a 4-9% lead despite recovering from a stroke suffered days before the Democratic primary on May 17.

The strongest Oz win in the model had the former television doctor winning with 61.5% while Fetterman’s biggest win was with 58.9%.

Eighty percent of model outcomes showed a Fetterman win of within 0.3% over Oz, which would trigger an automatic recount as voters learned in the Republican primary race.

FiveThirtyEight’s model showed the race for the control of the U.S. Senate is also a toss up with Republicans winning control 54% of the time.

Comments / 63

Libra /scorpion
2d ago

W need a true American senator for Pennsylvania. Dr. Oz is a Muslim he lives in New Jersey and he wants a represent Pennsylvania wrong. we want John fetterman American Pennsylvania to be the senator of Pennsylvania in the November election vote for John fetterman. Dr Oz go back on TV and do your surgery at the hospital. you're not a politician.

Reply(5)
18
Libra /scorpion
2d ago

make sure you vote for John fetterman for Pennsylvania senator senator. make sure you vote for Josh Shapiro as Governor I've been hanging make sure you vote for Austin Davis as lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Reply(1)
13
Sigsafe365
2d ago

This is an easy decision for those that will admit the disastrous failures, criminal behaviour, and outright wrong of the administration of Wolfe and Fetterman!Those that wish to close their eyes to the Democratic disaster of the past 8 years and what's happening in the federal level now need to seek some serious mental health care.

Reply(9)
11
WTAJ

