Grant County, WI

Illegal Burn Investigated in Grant County

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a tip about an illegal burn taking place on property on Coon Hollow Road in Liberty Township Monday shortly...

Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
DARLINGTON, WI
Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
BRODHEAD, WI
16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.
DEFOREST, WI
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Picking Up Child From School While Drunk

A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after police reported that her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when she came to pick her child up from school. 39 year old Erin Fiegen of Dubuque was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. According to a report, Fiegen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she arrived to pick up her then-6-year-old child from school on November 30th. Police reported that Fiegen showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking a pint of vodka before driving to school. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.
DUBUQUE, IA
Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Be Aware Of Counterfeit Money Circulating in Lancaster

In Lancaster, a local business has reported receiving two fake $20 bills on two different occasions. The money looks dirty and is greasy. Producing or using counterfeit money is a form of fraud or forgery, and is illegal. The Lancaster Police Department is urging residents to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. In the United States, the maximum imprisonment and penalty if found guilty of counterfeiting is 20 years with the fine with or in lieu of imprisonment.
LANCASTER, WI
Madison SWAT teams mobilized after warning about Highland Park suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “Now we will never know for certain what stopped him, but I am thankful that no innocent lives were taken from our city,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said just hours after the revelation the alleged Highland Park shooter weighed carrying out a second attack in Dane County.
MADISON, WI
Dubuque police seeking public help in identifying suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a crime back in June. Officials say that the individual shown in the two pictures allegedly committed a theft at Theisen’s at 2900 Dodge Street back on June 22nd at approximately 7:39 pm. Anyone...
DUBUQUE, IA
One COVID-19 Related Death In the Area In Latest Report

One COVID-19-related death was reported in the area in the latest report from June 30th to Wednesday. During the seven-day period, the one death was reported in Jackson County in Iowa. There were 12 people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, seven more than one week earlier and the highest hospitalization total since February 2nd. According to a report, hospitalizations are rising as the volume of cases picks up, but so far, there’s no sign that illnesses involving the subvariants are more severe. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Jackson County, falling from high one week ago. Medium ratings were assigned to Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa, as well as Jo Daviess County in Illinois. All the other counties in the area had a low rating.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
Boscobel police warn ‘copy money’ is popping up

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A wave of fake cash is working its way across Boscobel and residents need to be vigilant, the city’s police department warned Thursday. The bogus bills are known as ‘copy money,’ and they are designed to look realistic for use in movies or for practical jokes. They can be purchased online easily, the police department explained in a Facebook post.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Dubuque Woman Accused Of Attacking Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

A Dubuque woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a liquor bottle several times and injuring him. 30 year old Miranda Evans was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault-third or subsequent offence. A report says that Evans was arguing with her boyfriend, 31 year old Derrick Brown-Johnson at their residence when Brown-Johnson went outside onto the porch. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was immediately struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans then swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he tried to protect himself. Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police. Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. According to a report, Evans had previous domestic assault charges in 2020 and 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
Public Health closes all beaches around Lake Monona due to E. coli

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Madison say the combination of heavy rain and heat has caused an elevated level of E. coli in Lake Monona, forcing them to shut down beaches around the lake for the time being. Public Health Madison & Dane County posted the notice...
MADISON, WI

