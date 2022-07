Dragons are taking over Teamfight Tactics in Set Seven Dragonlands, showcasing Idas as the tank who has an arsenal of items most players overlook. Idas is the foundation frontline dragon that can hold back an army for your backline carriers. She won’t feel that way every patch, but the Set Seven TFT dragon has had her time in the spotlight since the Dragonlands set was released. Aside from her tanky build, the main Origin for Idas is Shimmerscale, along with the traits Dragon and Guardian.

