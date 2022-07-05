ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Platteville Woman Arrested For Drug Paraphernalia

By Mark Evenstad
 3 days ago

A woman from Platteville is facing drug-related charges following an...

Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
BRODHEAD, WI
Ill. man back in a Wis. jail after high-speed chase

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a week after he was released from Rock Co. jail on bond, an Illinois man was back behind bars after allegedly engaging law enforcement in a chase that began in eastern Green Co. and headed into Rock Co, reaching triple-digit speeds in the process.
BRODHEAD, WI
Two arrested in Janesville drug raids

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Two alleged Janesville drug dealers were arrested Thursday after an investigation by police. Janesville Police say the Street Crimes Unit raided two apartments on Harvard Drive around 7:15 p.m. Marcellous Wright, 31, was seen leaving one apartment and taken into custody during a traffic stop....
JANESVILLE, WI
Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man

Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Wayman J. Blocker, Jr. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Blocker assaulted his girlfriend, 23 year old Gabrielle Bakey at their residence Thursday while their child was present.
DUBUQUE, IA
Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Woman Accused Of Attacking Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

A Dubuque woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a liquor bottle several times and injuring him. 30 year old Miranda Evans was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault-third or subsequent offence. A report says that Evans was arguing with her boyfriend, 31 year old Derrick Brown-Johnson at their residence when Brown-Johnson went outside onto the porch. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was immediately struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans then swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he tried to protect himself. Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police. Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. According to a report, Evans had previous domestic assault charges in 2020 and 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Picking Up Child From School While Drunk

A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after police reported that her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when she came to pick her child up from school. 39 year old Erin Fiegen of Dubuque was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. According to a report, Fiegen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she arrived to pick up her then-6-year-old child from school on November 30th. Police reported that Fiegen showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking a pint of vodka before driving to school. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.
DUBUQUE, IA
Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Teen charged in homicide outside of Beloit high school bound over for trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A teen charged in connection with a deadly January shooting outside of a basketball game at a Beloit high school is headed to trial. Amaree Goodall, 19, faces a single count of first-degree reckless homicide tied to the Jan. 29 shooting outside of Beloit Memorial High School, which killed 19-year-old Jion Broomfield.
BELOIT, WI
Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
DARLINGTON, WI
16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Madison police warn of new hotspot for thefts

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new hotspot for stolen vehicles has popped up in Madison. The city’s police department reported Thursday that it has seen a spike in property crimes there over the past two weeks. The newly identified hotspot stretches south of Warner Park, between Sherman Ave. and...
MADISON, WI
Shots Fired Inside Dubuque Residence

Dubuque police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday in Dubuque. A report says gunshots were fired just after midnight Tuesday inside a residence on University Avenue but no injuries were reported. An incident report states that three “crime incidents” occurred at the residence — attempted murder, second-degree criminal mischief and minor armed with a dangerous, concealed weapon. The report lists 49 year old Donald Campbell of Dubuque as a victim. It is unknown how many people were inside the residence when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident. This marks the sixth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year.
DUBUQUE, IA
UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.
DEFOREST, WI
Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
3 in custody following armed robbery at Madison Target store, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police officers took three people into custody Wednesday evening following a reported armed robbery at a Target store on the city’s east side. In an incident report, police said they received a report of an armed robbery at the Target store on Lien Road around 6:20 p.m. A black sedan reportedly sped away from the scene.
MADISON, WI
Freeport Police seize 53 illegally owned guns

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Police Department announced on Wednesday that they have seized 53 illegally owned guns in the past six months. The guns were seized between January 1 and June 30 during criminal investigations. All of the individuals who were in possession of them were arrested. Any information on someone who illegally […]
FREEPORT, IL

