Man killed in illegal fireworks explosion near Los Angeles

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 42-year-old man was killed when a powerful firework exploded in his hand during a Fourth of July celebration in a Southern California neighborhood, officials said Tuesday.

Paramedics responding around 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim with severe injuries at a home in Montebello, said Michael Chee, a city spokesperson.

The man was attempting to light a “high powered, mortar type, aerial firework” that is illegal in Montebello and the surrounding county of Los Angeles, Chee said in a statement.

“The victim apparently attempted to hold the device when the firework went off and caused severe trauma to his upper torso,” the statement said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, died at a hospital, Chee said.

Fireworks paraphernalia were confiscated at the home and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
