Boscobel, WI

Boscobel Native To Receive Navy and Marine Corps Medal

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 3 days ago

A Boscobel native and Marine is receiving the highest non-combat decoration, the Navy and Marine Corps Medal, this Thursday for saving an 18 month old child from a burning...

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Platteville 4th of July Fireworks Rescheduled For July 29th

Platteville’s Fourth of July fireworks have been rescheduled for later this month. The fireworks were one of several events set for Monday that were called off due to weather conditions. Officials have announced that fireworks now will be held on Friday, July 29th at Legion Field along with a number of activities beginning at 6 p.m. Additional details are forthcoming.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Joe Schambow of Platteville is Remembered

There are many reasons to remember Joe Schambow of Platteville, who passed away Wednesday from stomach cancer. He was 62. Schambow graduated from Platteville High School in 1978 and worked for Ingersoll Plumbing and Heating and also at REM Wisconsin , caring for people with disabilities. Schambow was also facilities manager at UW-Platteville while coaching track and football at Platteville High School. For the past three years, he was an assistant football coach at Cuba City High School where this past year, Schambow was named SWAL Conference and District 14 assistant coach of the year. Schambow also started and developed the Platteville Youth Football Program. A celebration of Joe Schambow’s life will be held Saturday at 11am at the Lutheran Church of Peace in Platteville.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Portage woman experiences final wish on Wisconsin Dells boat tour

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Delores Wade, a 92-year-old Portage woman living with multiple sclerosis, was granted a final wish from Moments Hospice and her daughters by taking a Dells Boat tour on the Wisconsin River. Wade was a teacher in Portage for 30 years and enjoys nature. “We’re all...
PORTAGE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mayfly hatch near La Crosse shows up on radar

MINNEAPOLIS -- July is here and, unfortunately, so are the mayflies. These harmless but irritating insects have made their return in full force, and due to their incredible numbers, could even be seen on radar as they hatched near La Crosse, Wisconsin. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,...
LA CROSSE, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is Wisconsin's Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Wisconsin hospital scored the highest.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
John F Kennedy
x1071.com

Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
DARLINGTON, WI
KCRG.com

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Dyersville Council Approves Agreement For Field of Dreams

Dyersville City Council members on Tuesday approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the planned recreational sports complex at the iconic Field of Dreams site. A report says the council unanimously approved the development agreement between the city and Go the Distance Baseball, which owns the Field of Dreams, for a project that will include the addition of nine new ballfields and a fieldhouse to the movie site. In April, Go the Distance Baseball officials announced $80 million in planned development projects at the movie site, including a recreational complex, a 104-room boutique hotel and an outdoor concert amphitheater. The project is expected to cost $60 million and to be completed no later than December 2026.
DYERSVILLE, IA
x1071.com

UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.
DEFOREST, WI
x1071.com

Boscobel Businesses Receiving Counterfeit Money

The Boscobel Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for counterfeit money. Multiple businesses in Boscobel, and other nearby cities such as Lancaster, have received counterfeit money which was passed as legitimate US Currency. Locally, it is being seen in the $20 bill denomination, however, reports of $100 bills have been received as well. These bills are often manufactured to be accurate replicas for film props and practical jokes. They can be easily purchased online and while they are required to be marked as a replica or toy money, they can appear similar enough that a hurried cashier may overlook the markings. The Boscobel Police Department is advising area residents and businesses to pay attention to the currency they are receiving to reduce the risk of receiving counterfeit money with no value.
BOSCOBEL, WI
nbc15.com

Lancaster man tries disposing of mobile home by setting it on fire

TOWNSHIP OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office is reminding people that the only thing they are allowed to burn in Wisconsin is clean wood. Its reminder comes after a 73-year-old man allegedly set an old trailer home in the Township of Liberty on fire. The rural Lancaster man was trying to dispose of the home by burning it, Grant Co. Sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
LANCASTER, WI
x1071.com

Public Health closes all beaches around Lake Monona due to E. coli

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Madison say the combination of heavy rain and heat has caused an elevated level of E. coli in Lake Monona, forcing them to shut down beaches around the lake for the time being. Public Health Madison & Dane County posted the notice...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

East Dubuque City Council To Stop Livestreaming Council Meetings

The East Dubuque City Council has voted to stop livestreaming its meetings, with the city manager citing negative online comments as part of the reason to do so. A report says meetings now will be recorded and posted on the city’s website by the following day. Mayor Randy Degenhardt says residents can check the website the next day if they want, and if they’ve got a big problem or complaint, they can come to the meeting. In May, the city’s Facebook page was temporarily suspended by the social media network after every video post of past council meetings was reported without merit for hate speech. City officials temporarily moved to livestreaming council meetings via Zoom before voting 5-1 this week to stop livestreaming entirely. Council Member Tim Fluhr voted against the change, expressing his opinion that citizens appreciate the ability to watch meetings as they happen.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
x1071.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI

