ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickeyville, WI

Semi Rollover Crash with Injuries

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were injured when a semi truck and trailer rolled on Highway 151 near Dickeyville Monday around 5pm. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s department, 34...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Platteville Teen Dies In One-Vehicle Accident

A teen from Platteville died in a car crash during the early morning hours Thursday in Paris Township. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, 16 year old Chasity Hubbard of Platteville died in a one-vehicle crash just before 3am on McAdam Road. The sheriff’s office report said the road had been recently seal coated and had loose pea gravel and upon negotiating a curve in the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the left shoulder of the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. It was reported that Hubbard was not wearing her seatbelt. The 16 year old driver and another 16-year old female passenger were taken to Southwest Health in Platteville for minor injuries. Assisting the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was Dickeyville EMS, Dickeyville Fire Department, Cuba City EMS, Southwest Health EMS, Grant County Coroner’s Office and Donnie’s Tire and Auto. The accident remains under investigation with cooperation from the driver and passenger. This is the 6th traffic related fatality in Grant County in 2022.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Victim in fatal Freeport rollover crash identified

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Department has identified Leonard Moran, Jr., 55, of Freeport, as the man killed in a rollover crash on June 26th. The Sheriff’s Office received a report of the accident, which happened in the area of W. US 20 and Rink Road, around 12:43 a.m. Deputies found a vehicle on its roof in a field approximately half a mile west of Rink Road.
FREEPORT, IL
x1071.com

UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers. Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

16-year-old dies in Grant Co. rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Platteville teen died early Thursday morning when the car she was riding in went off the road in Paris Township and struck a tree, the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its report, the 16-year-old, identified as Chastity Hubbard, was riding in a...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickeyville, WI
Grant County, WI
Accidents
County
Grant County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, WI
City
Kieler, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Grant County, WI
Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Man arrested after 100+ mph chase in Green, Rock counties

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Police in Brodhead say a man has been arrested after allegedly leading them on a chase that reached speeds over 100 miles per hour. Police say they tried to stop the man for speeding on State Highway 11 at about 10:03 p.m. Thursday, when officers clocked the silver Nissan pickup truck he was driving going 48 mph in a 25 mph zone.
BRODHEAD, WI
x1071.com

Darlington police searching for missing man

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are searching for a missing man. John E. Larson’s family reported him missing, police said Friday in a Facebook post. He drives a blue 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck with Wisconsin license plate EC8924. Police did not provide details about where or...
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Picking Up Child From School While Drunk

A Dubuque woman was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of informal probation after police reported that her blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when she came to pick her child up from school. 39 year old Erin Fiegen of Dubuque was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated. According to a report, Fiegen appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when she arrived to pick up her then-6-year-old child from school on November 30th. Police reported that Fiegen showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking a pint of vodka before driving to school. She had a blood alcohol content of .277.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Woman Accused Of Attacking Boyfriend With Liquor Bottle

A Dubuque woman is accused of striking her boyfriend with a liquor bottle several times and injuring him. 30 year old Miranda Evans was arrested shortly after midnight on Wednesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault-third or subsequent offence. A report says that Evans was arguing with her boyfriend, 31 year old Derrick Brown-Johnson at their residence when Brown-Johnson went outside onto the porch. Brown-Johnson said that when he opened the front door, he was immediately struck over the head with a liquor bottle by Evans, causing a laceration. Evans then swung the bottle again, striking Brown-Johnson in the hand as he tried to protect himself. Brown-Johnson said Evans struck him with the bottle again on the head when he called police. Brown-Johnson was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. According to a report, Evans had previous domestic assault charges in 2020 and 2021.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#City Police#Traffic Accident#Pan O Gold Baking Co#Mercy Hospital#Dickeyville Ems#Southwest Health Ems
KCRG.com

Driver identified in fatal Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have identified 20-year-old Daniel Hammel as the victim of the single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred on July 3rd. Police responded to Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St. Saturday afternoon for a report of the crash. Hammel was transported to UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he died from his injuries.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Shots Fired Inside Dubuque Residence

Dubuque police are investigating a shooting early Tuesday in Dubuque. A report says gunshots were fired just after midnight Tuesday inside a residence on University Avenue but no injuries were reported. An incident report states that three “crime incidents” occurred at the residence — attempted murder, second-degree criminal mischief and minor armed with a dangerous, concealed weapon. The report lists 49 year old Donald Campbell of Dubuque as a victim. It is unknown how many people were inside the residence when the shooting occurred. No arrests have been made yet in connection with the incident. This marks the sixth incident of gunshots fired with criminal intent in Dubuque so far this year.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Domestic Assault Charges For Dubuque Man

Dubuque Police arrested 32 year old Wayman J. Blocker, Jr. Thursday at his residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and child endangerment. Reports say Blocker assaulted his girlfriend, 23 year old Gabrielle Bakey at their residence Thursday while their child was present.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque woman arrested after hitting husband with bottle and sending him to hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:15 am on Wednesday, Dubuque police arrested a woman accused of hitting her husband repeatedly with a liquor bottle. Police say 30-year-old Miranda Evans was arguing with her husband in her residence in the 600 block of W. Third St. when he went outside onto the porch. Court documents state that when he opened the front door to go back inside, he was immediately struck in the head with a liquor bottle causing a laceration.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
cbs2iowa.com

One dead after motorcycle crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A 20-year old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on Sunday. The Dubuque Police Department responded to the single vehicle crash on Carter Road, just south of West 32nd Street, around 3:45 pm. The driver was taken to the hospital where he...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger saves 9-year-old from close call on Turkey River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A 9-year-old is thanking the man she says rescued her during a close call on the Turkey River. It happened on June 24th near North Fayette Valley Elementary and Middle School in Elgin. ”I was with my aunt camping with all her family friends and my...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fatal crash in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle accident occurred in Dubuque on July 3rd. Police responded to a report of an accident involving a motorcycle on Carter Rd. just south of W. 32nd St at approximately 3:47 pm on Sunday. The victim was transported to the UnityPoint Finley Hospital where he reportedly died.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Monticello Man sentenced in November explosion

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 5th, David Costello was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years. Costello was convicted of Arson in the second degree for a home explosion that occurred in Monticello back on November 17th. Court documents say he set off an explosion in...
MONTICELLO, IA
x1071.com

Roadway Flooding Has Receeded

There have been reports of roadway flooding because of heavy rain the past few days. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are back open on Highway 104 at County B in Green County following a flooding report. Authorities say water was over the roadway near Brodhead overnight, but that has since cleared up. Officials are reminding drivers, if you do encounter flooding across a roadway, do not attempt to cross it.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

Jury: Iowa Co. man who heard ‘evil voices’ before killing mother, dog guilty on both counts

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A jury on Thursday convicted an Iowa County man accused of beating and stabbing his mother and dog to death in 2021. Sean Pickett, 22, was charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of mistreatment of animals causing death. According to the criminal complaint filed against him in Iowa County court, the Avoca man told investigators he was possessed, heard “evil noises” and “blacked out” before the murder.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy