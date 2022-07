For young children, a long-awaited event ‘never comes’. But it did, and it happened. Our two trips were stacked back to back. My Dad’s family planned to be gathered for a Raber reunion from Friday night through Sunday noon. On Monday, plans were to board a 55-passenger bus with Daniel’s family to travel another seven hours to Pennsylvania. At first, I wasn’t sure about it, yet it was too good not to give it a try and join in; besides, even though the children lost their daddy, I still want them to stay connected to his side of the family forever.

