VIDEO: Attempted car jackers fire gun at woman; getaway car leaves them stranded

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance cameras at a gas station in Houston, Texas captured two men getting out of a vehicle, which then drove away. Those men then pointed a gun at a woman sitting in her car at a gas pump, but she drove off in a panic, as one man fired a shot at her vehicle. Because the would-be car jackers were expecting to steal her vehicle, they were left stranded by their getaway driver.

However, the two men did escape on foot after the June 22nd incident.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone who might recognize the two suspects or the getaway vehicle to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

