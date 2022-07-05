ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

VIDEO: Attempted car jackers fire gun at woman; getaway car leaves them stranded

By Heather Holeman/KFOR, Storyful
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jji7T_0gVVrgXY00

HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR/Storyful) – Surveillance cameras at a gas station in Houston, Texas captured two men getting out of a vehicle, which then drove away. Those men then pointed a gun at a woman sitting in her car at a gas pump, but she drove off in a panic, as one man fired a shot at her vehicle. Because the would-be car jackers were expecting to steal her vehicle, they were left stranded by their getaway driver.

However, the two men did escape on foot after the June 22nd incident.

The Houston Police Department is asking anyone who might recognize the two suspects or the getaway vehicle to call CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A $5,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

Anita Vallier
3d ago

This probably was the most scariest time for the woman and all others standing outside their cars. This us really sad, trying to take what's not their's.

Reply
2
R.R.G.
3d ago

That woman better watch her friends closer because she was obviously the target of a set up

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

Houston cowboy bandit wanted in store armed robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. The suspect entered at around 5:20 p.m. July 3 a general store in the 5300 block of Antoine in Houston. The suspect first acted like a...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Click2Houston.com

Man accused of shoplifting shot, killed by sergeant in N. Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a suspect was shot and killed by a county sergeant on Friday afternoon. According to Gonzalez, deputies were called to a Dollar General in the 2000 block of FM 1960 in response to a shoplifting in progress. Investigators, in a news conference on Friday night, said the caller had indicated that the suspect had pushed the manager and gotten away with several items and ran. Deputies responded to the call and said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant had spotted the suspect south of the Dollar General and had began to chase him on foot.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man attacked with shovel at restaurant in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON - A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked with a shovel at a restaurant in north Houston, police say. Officers responded to an IHOP on E Crosstimbers Street near Fulton Street around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Police say two male suspects were seen...
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble PD needs your help to identify these 2 suspects!

Humble PD needs your help to identify these 2 suspects!. Please help Humble PD to identify these two males who are suspected to have stolen merchandise on 06-12-22 at a chain hardware store on US Hwy 59 in Humble. The man in the orange vest was driving a Silver Acura...
HUMBLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Getaway Car#Crimestoppers#Nexstar Media Inc
fox26houston.com

Man charged with murder in deadly Houston shooting in February

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was shot in the head in a parking lot earlier this year, authorities say. According to Houston police, Joshua Gerard Jackson, 27, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with murder. He is accused in the death of 39-year-old Codie Girouard.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Cold case investigation into double-murder in Cleveland leads to suspect

A Freeport, Texas, woman was arrested Friday, July 8, in connection to the April 14, 2005, murders of Luz and Antonio Rodriguez of Cleveland. Shelley Susan Lemoine Thompson, 41, was taken into custody and booked into the Liberty County Jail by Texas Ranger Brandon Bess, assigned to the Texas Rangers Cold Case Division, and Cleveland Police Detective John Shaver.
CLEVELAND, TX
fox26houston.com

One facial hair leads to arrest of Houston man with 12 felony warrants

HOUSTON - Forensics from a single facial hair helped police identify and arrest a jewelry thief with 12 active felony warrants. On Feb. 11, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) deputies received a call about a theft at a Tiffany & Company jewelry store in The Woodlands. Reports stated the thief,...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man sought in three shootings near area

Investigators have released new security video of a man sought in connection to three shootings late last month that left two men and a woman injured, two of which happened in the area, according to the Houston Police Department. Tacner Baz, 34, Jennifer Espeseth, 49, and Wilmer Paguada, 53, all...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot by police near local shopping center

A man who was shot by a police officer during an alleged fight at a shopping center last week near Independence Heights has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Phillip Rogers, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer, disarming...
HOUSTON, TX
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy