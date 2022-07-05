ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

City record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

-12:03 a.m.: assault. Police responded to reports of a past assault in the 2300 block of Collins Avenue. -12:03 a.m.: assault. Police responded to reports of a past assault in the 200 block of West Court Street. -2:44 a.m.: breaking an entering. Police responded to reports of a breaking...

Sidney Daily News

Minster approves support for village’s water quality

MINSTER – Minster Village Council approved a big financial commitment toward the upkeep of the village’s water quality at their meeting Tuesday, July 5. Council approved a motion to seek bids for replacing the sand filter media at the water treatment facility. Village Administrator Don Harrod said the cost will be around $200,000. He added it has not been replaced since plant built in 2005-06.
MINSTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Motorcycle crash

A woman is taken away by stretcher after a motorcycle collided with a parked car on the 1800 block of Fair Oaks Drive around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Sidney firefighters and Sidney police responded to the scene.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

OSHP investigation

A man is questioned by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper near the I-75 southbound exit 92 ramp at around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. The man was driving a white Chevy Equinox SUV. Also being questioned was a man driving a black Ford Hybrid car. Several Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene. No more information was available by press time. The potential for weapons was relayed on the police scanner.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

George Shaffer was before Mayor Nessler yesterday afternoon at the instance of Policeman Cartwright. He was charged with shooting fireworks in front of his place of business Saturday night. There is an ordinance prohibiting the shooting of fireworks within the city limits. Under this ordinance he was fined $2 and costs, the minimum amount. His arrest was occasioned by the display frightening several horses and his continuing it after being requested by several citizens and Officer Cartwright to stop on account of the crowded condition of the sidewalk and street.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Tamara Ivy, 48, of Conyers, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Brandon Dale Cotterman, 33, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Highway Patrol investigates crash

A car is pulled from a treeline near mile marker 90 on northbound I-75 near Sidney Wednesday morning. No information is known regarding the crash as of press time, and the crash is currently under investigation by State Highway Patrol.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community mental health clinics opening in Auglaize, Darke counties

WAPAKONETA — Family Resource Center will host a grand opening celebration and open house at their new Wapakoneta Campus located at 3 N. Pine St. on Monday, July 11, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and at their new Greenville Campus located at 209 E. Fourth St. on Tuesday, July 12, from 11 a.m.-1 pm. The public is invited to tour the facilities and learn more about the mental health and substance use services offered locally.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Larger wants to bring common sense to Columbus

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Online auction open for barn bids

SIDNEY — Robert Kroeger, of Cincinnati, created 17 Shelby County barn paintings to raise awareness for historic barn preservation in November 2021. He then donated them to the County Wide Historical Alliance as a fundraising opportunity. A 2023 calendar and note cards were created with the images of the paintings.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Anna Rescue Squad to host community blood drive

BOTKINS — The Anna Rescue Squad will host a community blood drive Tuesday, July 12, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Donors are required to provide a photo ID...
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Embracing the rainy days

What a great rainy day this is! It is the second day we have had rain for the crops in the fields, the home lawns, and gardens, and at The People’s Garden. After so many hot, dry days, I was getting anxious about watering the vegetables. I guess I was thinking that I would help God… ha-ha. I got over that after carrying bucket after bucket Sunday morning before church and decided to wait. Now look at the wonderful water He sent! We have had two leaks in our big rain tank, so we had little water to help the poor plants. Terry Richardson was a huge help early in the morning salvaging some of the water in the big tank by pumping it into buckets, tubs, and the small rain tank we have. Now with the second leak, we are waiting for the plumber. It will be fixed and hopefully permanently. In the meantime, thank you, God.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Midwest Electric provides small business loan

ST MARYS — Midwest Electric recently provided a small business loan to a new upper casual restaurant in downtown Celina called The James Watson House. The low-interest loan was provided through the co-op’s Revolving Loan Fund, which aims to support local businesses and empower the community by creating and retaining jobs in west-central Ohio.
CELINA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Final call for art show

BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is making a final call for fine artists and fine craftspeople to participate in The Art of Logan County Street Faire. This is a one day fine arts festival, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, on the streets of Downtown Bellefontaine. The exhibit will be held in the newly revitalized downtown area amidst new shops and restaurants. Entertainment and food vendors will also be present. This event will coincide with additional family friendly arts activities as well as the Downtown Bellefontaine Art and Wine Walk, a ticketed event that is well established in the community drawing 200 participants on its own.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Produce stand opens July 9

NORTH STAR — The Catholic parishes of St. Nicholas, Osgood and St. Louis, North Star will be operating a produce stand for the benefit of the poor. The stand will be located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. Route 127, North Star, Ohio. St. Maria’s Community Farm welcomes gardeners to donate fruits and vegetables from their gardens. The public is invited to come and offer donations for whatever they wish to take home.
NORTH STAR, OH
Sidney Daily News

On the agendas

RUSSIA — The village of Russia will be holding a special council meeting on Sunday, July 10, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the village of Russia Office, 232 W. Main St., Russia. Board of Elections. SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will meet...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rain? No problem for CC fans

FORT LORAMIE – The rain cleared up just in time for the first performances of the day on the second day of the sold-out Country Concert 22 on Friday, July 8 at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. The headliner for Friday night is Country Music Hall of Famers...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Advanced Biblical Studies Seminar presented by The Way International

NEW KNOXVILLE — For the past two weeks, the grounds of The Way International have swelled with an influx of people from all over the world. More than 300 students made their way to rural New Knoxville for a two-week-long Biblical seminar, the Advanced Class, which took place from June 12 to 25. Their travels varied as some came from as close as New Knoxville itself and others made their way from as far away as Australia.
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...
RUSSIA, OH

