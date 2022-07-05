City record

What a great rainy day this is! It is the second day we have had rain for the crops in the fields, the home lawns, and gardens, and at The People’s Garden. After so many hot, dry days, I was getting anxious about watering the vegetables. I guess I was thinking that I would help God… ha-ha. I got over that after carrying bucket after bucket Sunday morning before church and decided to wait. Now look at the wonderful water He sent! We have had two leaks in our big rain tank, so we had little water to help the poor plants. Terry Richardson was a huge help early in the morning salvaging some of the water in the big tank by pumping it into buckets, tubs, and the small rain tank we have. Now with the second leak, we are waiting for the plumber. It will be fixed and hopefully permanently. In the meantime, thank you, God.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO