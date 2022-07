The Matrix Awakens is set to be delisted from the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts later this week, July 9. Epic Games announced the news on the demo's official site, writing, "Not explored The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience yet? There's still time! The UE5 tech demo will only be available in stores until July 9. Download it before that date and you'll still be able to access the demo going forward - or re-download it if you've deleted it from your console." It should be noted that the demo is only available via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so once it's gone from both platform's storefronts it's gone for good.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO