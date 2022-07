The Brooklyn Nets are in talks with several teams in the Summer League to get a Kevin Durant trade done, but that doesn’t mean it will happen any time soon. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, while the Summer League has provided the Nets and other NBA execs an opportunity to talk and possibly get a deal done, the reality is a trade of such magnitude usually takes time to settle. As what has been repeatedly reported over the past few days, any trade for KD will likely involve several teams because of Brooklyn’s massive asking price of superstar players and picks.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO