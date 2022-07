God of War Ragnarok releases November 9 for PS5 and PS4. Four editions will be available at launch, and preorders will be available starting July 15 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Since God of War Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the year, you may want to get your preorders in early, especially if you're interested in the impressive Collector's or Jotnar editions. Both of those premium editions of Ragnarok come with a bunch of collectibles and are sure to sell out very quickly.

