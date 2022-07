Many advancements in healthcare directly affect healthcare workers and patients, mostly for the better. Chris Carmody is the chief technology officer at Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Mr. Carmody will serve on the panel "The Next Evolution of CIOs and CTOs in Healthcare" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Annual Meeting: The Future of Business and Clinical Technologies. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference, which will take place Oct. 4-7 in Chicago.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 17 HOURS AGO