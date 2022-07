A lot of the best Chromebooks out there are a more resource efficient than many other computers equipped with Intel chips, and that’s despite classic battery hog Chrome being the only feasible way to browse the web on them. But there are always improvements to be made, and the latest one is slated to come to your Chromebook with Chrome OS 105. It’s meant to optimize how websites can use your CPU in the background.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO