Brooklyn, NY

$50,000 Reward Offered for Century-Old Tabernacle Swiped From NYC Church

NBC New York
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA $50,000 reward is being offered for an "irreplaceable" religious artifact cut out of a Catholic church in Brooklyn during a daring heist over Memorial Day weekend, church leaders said Tuesday. The pure 18-karat gold jeweled tabernacle, worth an estimated more than $2 million, was snatched from St. Augustine...

www.nbcnewyork.com

NBC New York

Treasure or Trash? Huge Unclaimed Baggage Event Makes NYC Debut Sunday

For the first time ever, the nation's only retailer for lost luggage will host a one-of-a-kind silent auction in New York City this weekend -- and it is all for a good cause. On Sunday, at the Greenpoint Terminal Market, Unclaimed Baggage will auction off a Samsonite carry-on suitcase containing more than 10 luxury items, including designer sunglasses, Airpods, an iPad and a designer scarf, among other curated items. The silent auction will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a starting bid of $500.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stljewishlight.org

Baruch Lebovits, convicted child abuser whose case shed light on Hasidic justice system, dies at 71

(JTA) — A cantor from a prominent Hasidic family whose child abuse conviction shook up both his community and Brooklyn politics has died. Baruch Lebovits died Saturday at 71, 12 years after he was first convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. He was buried in Jerusalem on Monday at a funeral attended by hundreds after a separate large gathering in Borough Park, Brooklyn, on Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn landlord forced to return $300k to tenants

Small security deposits are adding up to big trouble for a Brooklyn landlord. New York Attorney General Letitia Jame on Thursday announced an agreement with SGW Properties to return nearly $300,000 of security deposits to tenants. James found the company, founded by Yeshaya Wasserman in 2008, didn’t comply with a 2019 change to the rental law that required a written, itemized list of reasons for a withheld security deposit.
BROOKLYN, NY
ArchDaily

Brooklyn Residential: Rethinking Home Design in NYC's Most Populous Borough

New York City is defined by its architecture, and in turn, diverse ways of living. As the nation's "metropolis," it has also faced some of the most challenging housing problems of any American city. From single-family homes to high-rise residential towers, housing has evolved at different paces and scales throughout the boroughs. In turn, each district and county is home to a wide range of residential styles and housing solutions.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox40jackson.com

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gunman on Citi Bike rolls up on SUV in Brooklyn, fatally shoots 37-year-old passenger

A gunman on a Citi Bike rode up to an SUV stopped at a red light in Brooklyn and opened fire, killing the 37-year-old front-seat passenger, police said Thursday. The victim’s sister, who was behind the wheel and not struck, drove off in a panic, crashing up the block. The 31-year-old sister was driving a Jeep Cherokee north on Classon Ave. in Crown Heights when she stopped at the light at ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen boy among two people shot at Brooklyn playground

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot by a gunman on a scooter early Thursday at a Brownsville playground, according to authorities. Shots rang out at the Van Dyke Playground on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., police said. Firing from...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in back outside NYC subway station: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who stabbed a victim twice in the back outside a New York City subway station on Tuesday. It happened outside the entrance of the Jay Street–MetroTech station in Downtown Brooklyn around 6 p.m. The 55-year-old victim was threatened by another man who punched him in […]
NBC New York

USPS Worker Beaten by Stranger in Random Manhattan Mail Route Attack

A 51-year-old on-duty USPS worker was randomly attacked by a stranger as he delivered mail in Manhattan on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the USPS employee was in uniform when the stranger approached him near Third Avenue and East 48th Street around 4 p.m. that day. Unprovoked, the...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

2 people stabbed in Brooklyn: FDNY

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11)– Two people were stabbed in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred near 93rd Street and Rutland Road in East Flatbush at around 1:13 p.m., according to the FDNY. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown. Video from the scene shows paramedics assisting two […]
BROOKLYN, NY

