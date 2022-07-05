ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

4th of July shooting in Kenosha, WI, leaves one dead, 4 injured

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people were shot, including one person who died, at a residence in Kenosha Monday night, according to police. Officers...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Teens shot while stopped at red light in Austin

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while stopped at a red light Tuesday morning in the Austin neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were at a red light around 4 a.m. when a red vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside started shooting in the 5100 block of West Jackson Boulevard, police said.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Highland Park mass shooting suspect's uncle expresses shock at tragedy

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – The uncle of the suspects in Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park expressed shock at the news of the attack which left six people dead and about two dozen wounded.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei spoke to the suspect's uncle, Paul Crimo, outside of the home in Highwood, near Highland Park, Monday evening where he said the suspect had lived for about five years. The man indicated his nephew lived in a back apartment on the property."I'm heartbroken," Crimo said. "And I can't even believe it right now. (I'm) praying for all the families and for everybody that...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YourErie

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
NBC News

Police investigation finds potential weapon linked to Highland Park shooting

Police in Highland Park had a major break in the investigation discovering a high-powered rifle apparently used in the shooting and left behind when the attacker fled. Investigators checked for fingerprints, and ATF agents launched an immediate trace, based on the unique serial number on the firearm. Police from Chicago and other communities rushed in to help, along with federal agents, who joined hundreds of officers in an intensive search. Police in Highland Park tonight say they will not speculate on a motive at such an early stage of the investigation. July 5, 2022.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
