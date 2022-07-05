Royals would be one of MLB’s hottest teams were it not for pesky 9th innings: podcast

Two innings have cost the Royals a five-game winning streak. Relievers have surrendered walk-off home runs in two of the club’s past three games.

Nevertheless, the Royals been playing better baseball lately, especially in terms of their starting pitching. On today’s SportsBeat KC podcast episode, hosted by columnist Vahe Gregorian, KC Star writers break down the good and bad about the week and look ahead as the season approaches its midway point.

Who’s on the trade block and who is off-limits? How’s Vinnie Pasquantino adjusting to major-league pitching? Our group bats around these questions and others on today’s show

Story links:

Royals’ bullpen collapses late, serves up walk-off loss at Houston

Andrew Benintendi not sweating trade deadline, things he cannot control