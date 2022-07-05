ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Free, bottled water available for City of Benton Harbor residents at Boys & Girls Club and Southwest Community Action Agency – By Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. – Free bottled water continues to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for City of Benton Harbor residents for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula. To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation...

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

3 West Michigan Stables Who Offer Guided Horseback Riding

It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
PLAINWELL, MI
manisteenews.com

Body of missing Michigan man found in St. Joseph River

No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
NILES, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Benton Harbor, MI
Government
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Banana 101.5

The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
1049 The Edge

6 SW Michigan Candy Shops to Satisfy That Sweet Tooth

Whether you're stress eating or just have a craving...sometimes you just need something sweet!. Sure, you can go to the grocery store to find your favorite mass-produced candy. Or, you can check out your local candy store that often, in my opinion, offers candy that's just better. There are usually more options, candies tend to be homemade, and you're supporting the community. It's a win-win-win.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
SCDNReports

Indiana State Police Helicopter Locates Missing Child In Elkhart County

Indiana State Police HelicopterIndiana State Police. This past Monday, July 4, 2022, a routine air patrol took a serious turn for Indiana State Police pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval and Tactical Flight Officer, John Riggers, a corporal with the Capitol Police assigned to the Indiana State Police Special Operations Section.
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: July 8-10, 2022

It was a short week, but here we are ready for another weekend. There are fairs, concerts, art festivals, and neighborhood fairs. Here are 10 different events on the calendar for this weekend. Monday, July 4-Saturday, July 9, 2022 - Marne, MI. It has been around since 1856 and still...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Great Lakes#Energy#Water Bottle#Pdf Ebook#City Of Benton Harbor#Housing Commission#The Boys Girls Club
wkzo.com

Galesburg teen victim of 2021 BB gun accident dies at home

GALESBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Galesburg teenager who was shot in the head with a BB gun in April 2021 has died. Deven Free, who was shot while he and his friends were playing with a BB gun died at his home overnight Thursday, July 7, with his family by his side.
GALESBURG, MI
WOOD TV8

City of Kalamazoo considering cannabis chamber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is considering the idea of a cannabis chamber to promote social equity in the city’s marijuana businesses. The plan was presented by the Community Planning and Economic Development at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Marijuana businesses in the city would buy into the chamber in exchange for resources to help them fill the social equity requirements of their license, in addition to having input on what the cannabis industry looks like in Kalamazoo. The money raised from the chamber would fund social equity initiatives from the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Department of Health
abc57.com

Man arrested for boating under the influence

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Police: Missing teen in Kzoo area found safe

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a teenager who was missing from the Kalamazoo area has been found and is safe. Terra Allen, 17, had been missing since Friday, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said in a Tuesday release. She has now been located, the police department said in a Wednesday update.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart resident arrested in connection with Mishawaka shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – An Elkhart resident was arrested in connection with a shooting that took place on June 28 in Mishawaka. Cheri Avery, 40, was arrested and charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy. At 11:30 p.m. on June 28, the Mishawaka Police...
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy