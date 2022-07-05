ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

New guided bike rides coming to Sunflower Celebration at Forks of the River

By Octavia Johnson
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryBOY_0gVVnqh400
A sunflower at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area in Knoxville on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Jack Lail / WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 5th annual Sunflower Celebration will add guided group bike rides to the agenda for this year’s event at the Forks of the River Wildlife Management Area.

The Sunflower Celebration starts from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have been planting sunflowers every two years and invites visitors to learn more about land management and wildlife conservation.

However, TWRA brought a new way to tour the sunflowers by having people ride their bikes to the celebration.

Riders will arrive at 10:15 a.m. with two groups leading the way. Printshop Beer Company will lead one group at 10:30 a.m. from their brewery at 1532 Island Home Ave. Cycology Bicycles will lead another group at 9 a.m. from Sutree Park, 1001 Waterfront Drive.

Kickstand Community Bike Shop and Two Bikes are loaning bikes to anyone who wants to tour the sunflowers along Will Skelton Greenway. Both companies will be set up in the first parking lot inside of the FRWMA.

Shuttle tours are still open this year and will run continuously between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. People can take a free shuttle from Tennessee School for the Deaf at 2723 Island Home Blvd.

Shuttles tours are scheduled for 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Parking is limited at Ijams Nature Center and the Ijams Quarries, and parking for those with disabilities is available at McClure Lane.

TWRA wants to remind people to bring water and comfortable shoes. The weather may also affect how the sunflowers bloom this year.

For more information, visit legacyparks.org or call at 865-386-9666.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location

Smoky Mountain Guns & Ammo opens facility in Knoxville. Smoky Mountains Guns and Ammo opens Knoxville location. Bloodhound sanctuary in Powell damaged by severe …. Victim of wrong-way crash in Knoxville recalls harrowing …. Camp Daniel basketball camp brings sports to special …. See Zoo Knoxville’s baby chimpanzee. Congratulations,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local dog has spent over 300 days in the shelter

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local dog has been patiently waiting to find a good home. The Blount Co. Animal Center needs your help. Chip, about 2 years old, is currently their longest resident. He is anxious to find a family after spending most of his life in the shelter.
MARYVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Cars
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Cars
wvlt.tv

Events across East Tennessee for you and the family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of the events happening around East Tennessee for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!. Summer Nights concert series is back this Thursday at Pinnacle Turkey Creek. Every other Thursday, you and the family can enjoy live music, dinner, activities, giveaways, and more! It’s from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Jazzspirations will be performing and Jimmys’ Food Truck will be there.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

MUSICFEST at West End in Farragut this weekend

FARRAGUT, Tenn. (WATE) — The Town of Farragut and the Shop Farragut organization announces this year’s MUSICFEST at West End presented by The Knox Fox Realty Group. It will take place Friday, July 8 from 6:00 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, July 9 from 3 to 10 p.m. in the West End Shopping Center parking lot just south of Farragut High School.
FARRAGUT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Forks#Sunflowers#Vehicles#Twra#Waterfront Drive#Two Bikes#Tennessee School#Island Home Blvd#Ijams Nature Center
wvlt.tv

Organization rescues starving horses in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Horse Haven of Tennessee asked for donations after rescuing four horses in Sevier County late last month. Horse Haven representatives said they received calls from local and state entities asking for help, so they brought in the horses. The horses have had their vet checks and are currently on refeeding plans.
WATE

All things Bee with Strawberry Plains Honey Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From Queen Bee rearing to hand-crafted wax candles, Strawberry Plains Honey Company is a local family run business that specializes in all things Bee, including a wide variety of delicious honeys. When Strawberry Plains honey Co. got there start 5 short years ago, many obstacles...
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
wvlt.tv

TVA receives more reports of invasive worm species in Knoxville area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In recent months, officials at the Tennessee Valley Authority have received reports of hammerhead flatworms around Knoxville and numerous in Norris, Tennessee. The hammerhead flatworms are not native to the United States. They are an invasive species with no predators. They seek hot, humid environments. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Widening project to close Hillwood Drive for seven days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Starting July 11, Hillwood Drive in Knoxville will be closed to traffic as crews work to widen the road. The project is planned to last seven days and is estimated to cost about $100,000, according to the City of Knoxville. The plan is to widen the road to 20 feet and remove the drop-offs at the sides of the road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Concern for dogs in Jefferson County

WATE's Veronica Ogbe looked into growing concerns about a large number of dogs seemingly abandoned at a Jefferson County home. She found out they're not abandoned, but their owner said they do need help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy