ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trophy Hunter Found Dead In South Africa

By Brunno Braga
TravelNoire
TravelNoire
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Notorious worldwide for promoting the hunting and killing of elephants, lions and other African species, South African trophy hunter Riaan Naude has reportedly been shot dead in South Africa this Monday, according to local media outlets. Naude, who was 55, was found dead next to his vehicle in Marken...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Sri Lankan protesters swim in president’s pool after storming official residence

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence this morning during an anti-governmental march.The island of 22 million is suffering under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the country into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Scores of protesters jump into the president's swimming pool after storming his house, while others roamed across the overlooking balcony.Rajapaksa is thought to have been removed from the official premises on Friday over safety concerns.Sign up for our newsletters here. Read More Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch SherwoodSri Lankan president flees as protesters surround his residence, report saysSri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Elephant#The Kruger National Park#Maroela Media
TravelNoire

Comair, South Africa's Oldest Airline In Liquidation

Comair, South Africa‘s oldest airline is in liquidation after its bankruptcy lawyers allegedly filed an application. Comair will stop operations permanently after the company failed to secure funding to remain airborne. Allegedly, Comair was severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Comair, which also operates Kulula,...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Indonesian zoo breeds dozens of endangered baby Komodo dragons

An Indonesian zoo has welcomed dozens of new baby Komodo dragons hatched in captivity in recent months as part of a breeding programme, its director said Tuesday, offering hope for efforts to conserve the endangered species. The world's largest living lizards are found only in Indonesia's World Heritage-listed Komodo National...
ANIMALS
TravelNoire

Meet Maurice Foley: Founder Of The Black Travel Expo

Maurice Foley is the founder of The Black Travel Expo. The event took place in Atlanta at the Marquis Marriot Hotel on June 3-4, 2022. It had over 2000 guests in attendance for its premiere. It included over 20+ panelists and speakers, 25 workshops and events, and 75 sponsors and vendors. This historic expo will be the spark for many more events to come.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Nissan
Field & Stream

Rabid Sloth Bear Attacks and Kills Couple in Central India

A shocking series of events unfolded in the woods of central India in early June. A couple walking in the forest of Panna National Park was attacked and killed by a sloth bear. Later, the authorities tried to haze the bear off—but it stayed with the dead bodies for several hours. Initial reports said the bear was feeding on the corpses over a period of time, but later news reports describe the bear as “playing” with the remains, not eating them. Eventually, the authorities tranquilized the bear and recovered the bodies of the victims.
ACCIDENTS
TravelNoire

This Traveler Found Peace & Serenity in St. Martin

After a high-energy, highly extroverted birthday party experience in 2021, Kristen Crawford decided this year she wanted to just chill. For years, her birthday had been an over-the-top extravaganza fueled by excursion-filled trips, lavish events, and raw adventure. But this year something was different. “I made it very clear that...
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Bali Will Soon Require Visitors To Have A Booster Shot

Visitors to the Southeast Asian country of Indonesia will soon be required to show proof they have received a COVID-19 booster shot in order to enter, according to Travel Off Path. Though authorities have yet to announce an exact date for the requirement to go into effect, it is expected to happen sometime within the next two weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelNoire

Banned For Life: U.S. Tourist Throws Scooter Down Rome's Spanish Steps Causing $26,000 In Damage

In latest news, a U.S. tourist who threw an electric scooter down Rome‘s Spanish Steps has been banned for life from the site. A visit to Rome’s historic Spanish Steps ended with a fine and a life-long ban for this particular U.S. traveler. The woman, a 28-year-old U.S. American traveler allegedly threw the scooter down the iconic steps. The incident that occurred in Italy’s historic capital was caught on video.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Historical Black Brazilian Community Begins Producing Açai Pulp To Sell This Superfood In The Formal Market

Known for being touted as a so-called superfood, Açaí berry is predominantly cultivated in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. With dark skin, ranging from purple to black, this tiny round berry is born in 20-meter trees and, mostly, in humid and wet soil. The fruit is cultivated by Indigenous people of the Amazon for nearly one thousand years, but some Black Brazilian communities, known as Quilombolas in the region, have also embraced the açai culture. The Quilombola Community of São José dos Portugueses is one of them.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The tale of a black rhino and his keeper in Kenya’s Samburu County

In 2015, a collaboration between the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, Sera community and Northern Rangelands Trust saw a number of black rhinos introduced to the Sera Conservancy in northern Kenya’s Samburu County. Liojipu the rhino is among the rhinos being cared for at the conservancy, after he was abandoned by his mother at only a few days old. Dan Kaburu spoke to Salome Lemasalia, the ranger who has cared for Loijipu since then. She speaks of the rhino with fondness, saying she feels like he is one of her own children.Watch Dan’s full story here.This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by the major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.
ANIMALS
NBC News

4 rescued, a dozen bodies retrieved after typhoon sinks ship off Hong Kong

Chinese search and rescue officials pulled 12 bodies on Monday from waters southwest of Hong Kong after an engineering vessel snapped in two as tropical storm Chaba passed through, state television said. Maritime authorities of the southern province of Guangdong were stepping up efforts to identify the bodies, suspected to...
WORLD
AFP

With great care, Yesenia Lacayo transfers a tiny frog from a leaf, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, some water, and enough room to jump.

With great care, Yesenia Talavera transfers a tiny frog from a plant, where it was sleeping, to a plastic container with breathing holes, a moist sponge, and some room to jump. They are deposited in containers with breathing holes -- the boas into cloth sacks -- before being packed in wooden crates marked "Live Animals" as an environment ministry inspector looks on.
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Man shows how to pronounce Zulu clicks in a fascinating video

Such beautiful complexity. Two years ago, Sakhile Dube of "Safari and Surf" in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, created a mesmerizing video where he explains and teaches the click sounds found in the languages of the Nguni people. You may have heard these sounds before in the film “The Gods Must...
MUSIC
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy