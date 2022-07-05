ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Whiteland Township, PA

Dozens enjoy ‘Cookies With A Cop’ event in West Whiteland

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST WHITELAND — The West Whiteland Police Department partnered with Coldwell Banker Realty to host a Cookies With A Cop event in the Whiteland Woods neighborhood recently. This event was attended by dozens of residents...

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania State Police Are Searching for Stolen Motorcycle

WEST NORRITON TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle, a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT, was stolen from Arbour Court just off of Forest Avenue in West Norriton Township on July 2, 2022. The bike is valued at $13,000 and is green, black, red, and white.
WEST NORRITON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police in NJ Say They've Captured Center City Office Rape Suspect

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A South Jersey police department announced late Thursday the arrest of a man Philadelphia police said is suspected of raping a woman inside a Center City law firm earlier in the week. Washington Township police said they found Willie Harris outside Jefferson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police found missing Berks County teen

LOWER HEIDELBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Police issued an advisory that they have found a missing Lower Heidelberg Township teen. Police were searching for 16-year-old Aiden Milam, a white male described as 5 ft 10 in, 135 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and plaid pajama pants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
West Whiteland Township, PA
West Whiteland Township, PA
Crime & Safety
MyChesCo

Police Seek Suspect in Multiple Retail Thefts

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who has been involved in multiple retail thefts. Authorities state that on Monday, July 4, 2022, at 1:45 pm, the suspect was seen entering the Giant Food Store...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

July Fourth Schuylkill River drowning victim identified

UPPER PROVIDENCE — Samantha Henry, 28, Phoenixville, Chester County, was the woman who drowned Monday in the Schuylkill River near Lock 60 according to Alexander Balacki, first deputy coroner of Montgomery County. Upper Providence Township Police and firefighters were dispatched for a water rescue on July Fourth at 12:38...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Police searching for suspect in connection with arson in Westtown

WESTTOWN—The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating a case of arson that took place at the Oakbourne Park located on S. Concord Road in Westtown Township. It is believed that sometime during the evening hours of July 4, 2022 and the early morning hours of July 5, 2022, someone set a fire within the enclosed area which contained two portable restrooms. As a result, the cedar wooden enclosure along with two portable restrooms were destroyed totaling $7,800 in damage. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Coldwell Banker Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Wildwood, NJ, Cops: Three Arrested; Stolen Semi-automatic Pistol Recovered

Cops in Wildwood say an argument on the boardwalk over the 4th of July weekend resulted in three people being arrested and a stolen semi-automatic weapon being recovered. The incident, according to the Wildwood Police Department, happened around 6 PM Sunday when officers on the 3200 block of the boardwalk were approached by four juveniles, "reporting they were involved in a verbal altercation with two separate individuals, one of which brandished a small framed, semi-automatic handgun."
WILDWOOD, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware wants to put Foulk Road on a diet

State officials want to increase safety by reducing the number of lanes on Foulk Road. The idea is drawing a lot of interest on what the project entails – and a visceral outcry. The Delaware Department of Transportation “wants to reconfigure Foulk Road the same way it has Philadelphia...
DELAWARE STATE
NJ.com

N.J. county pays $215K to settle jail beating lawsuit

Cumberland County has paid $215,000 to settle a lawsuit filed by a man who said he was beaten by corrections officers while at the county jail in 2019. Lourenzo E. Witt was arrested at a Vineland Wawa in March 2019 after an encounter with a police officer led to the discovery that he had an outstanding warrant.
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Local News

Several Chester County school districts to close this year for Diwali Day

Twenty-one public school districts in Pennsylvania, including several in Chester County, will be closing schools for students on Oct. 24 to commemorate Diwali Day. Hindus are urging all public school districts and private-charter-independent-parochial schools in Pennsylvania to close on their most popular festival Diwali. Diwali falls on Oct. 24 this...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

10 Refreshing Swimming Holes Worth Exploring Near Philadelphia

Escape the humidity in these not-too-far natural swimming spots. When temps soar, it’s so satisfying — and much-needed — to take a dip in refreshingly cool water. While Philly has its fair share of public pools, there’s something fun about tapping into your adventurous side and taking a mini road trip to swim in natural water. We’ve rounded up 10 swimming holes within a three-hour drive of Center City that are guaranteed to help you beat the heat and have a splashin’ good time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy