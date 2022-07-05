Dozens enjoy ‘Cookies With A Cop’ event in West Whiteland

WESTTOWN—The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is investigating a case of arson that took place at the Oakbourne Park located on S. Concord Road in Westtown Township. It is believed that sometime during the evening hours of July 4, 2022 and the early morning hours of July 5, 2022, someone set a fire within the enclosed area which contained two portable restrooms. As a result, the cedar wooden enclosure along with two portable restrooms were destroyed totaling $7,800 in damage. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department.

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO