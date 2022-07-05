EGLE hosts online meeting covering the permitting of dam repairs and restorations on July 12 – By Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
Informational session will address Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford projects. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host a virtual informational session on the proposed repair and restoration projects at Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dams in mid-Michigan. The 6 to 7:15 p.m. July 12...bluewaterhealthyliving.com
