EGLE hosts online meeting covering the permitting of dam repairs and restorations on July 12 – By Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInformational session will address Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford projects. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will host a virtual informational session on the proposed repair and restoration projects at Secord, Smallwood, Edenville, and Sanford dams in mid-Michigan. The 6 to 7:15 p.m. July 12...

AG Nessel Statement on Jobs Court, Organized Retail Crime Budget Funding – By Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the budget deal that includes funding for the proposed Jobs Court pilot and plan to combat Organized Retail Crime:. “I applaud our colleagues in the legislature for ensuring this budget deal includes funding for my department’s criminal...
