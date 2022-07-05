Julia Roberts celebrates 20th wedding anniversary with Danny Moder: ‘Can’t stop smiling’

Julia Roberts is sharing her excitement with fans and followers, giving a glimpse of her 20-year marriage with cinematographer Danny Moder, as the celebrity couple are currently celebrating their wedding anniversary.

The Hollywood star, who is returning to the big screen with George Clooney for the film ‘Ticket to Paradise,’ took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo with Danny, adding two hashtags, “can’t stop smiling” and “can’t stop kissing” and writing “Twenty” referencing their marriage.

Julia was previouslt asked about her big anniversary with Danny during SiriusXM’s ‘The Jess Cagle Show’ revealing that “This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin‘ Danny Moder,” adding that her way of celebrating would be ”More kissing.”

The couple have started their romantic story in 2000 when they first met on the set of the film ‘The Mexican,’ where the filmmaker was working as a camera assistant.

The pair went on to marry two year later in July 4 2002 on her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, and have been inseparable ever since. The couple share 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, in addition to their 14-year-old son Henry.

Fans, friends and family of the actress loved the romantic gesture and wrote positive comments on their romance, including Rita Wilson who wrote “Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!” adding heart emojis.

Julia’s niece Emma Roberts, also commented with some heart emojis, while Aaron Taylor Johnson’s wife, Sam Taylor Johnson, added some smiley emojis.