Utah targeted by Big 12 Conference, report says

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah might not be without a seat for long in the whirlwind game of musical chairs currently underway in college football.

According to CBS Sports, Utah has been targeted by the Big 12 Conference to join that league after last week's upheaval that saw USC and UCLA bolt the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

The report claims the Big 12 is in "deep discussions" with up to six Pac-12 teams left behind, including Utah, to "shore up its membership." Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado were also mentioned among the teams being considered for a possible invitation.

Should Utah switch conferences, its time in the Pac-12 would have barely lasted over a decade. The Utes officially joined the Pac-12 in 2011 and won its first conference football title last season.

Earlier Monday, the Pac-12 said they would move forward with just 10 teams as they begin immediate negotiations on an upcoming television contract.

BYU is set to become a Big 12 member in 2023, setting the stage for the Cougars and Utes to possibly carry on their rivalry in the same conference.

kslsports.com

Utah Appears To Be Taking A Calm Approach To Conference Realignment

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s been a little over a week since the news came out that USC and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, and what a week it has been. Emotions have been high and low, understandably so. “News” on what is actually happening has been hard to come by. An unsurprising revelation considering schools and conferences are in varying stages of “weighing their options”.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

What Is The Best Conference Realignment Scenario For The Utah Utes?

SALT LAKE CITY – There are rumors, reports, opinions and so much more swirling around the college football world regarding conference realignment, but what’s best for the Utah Utes?. We asked the KSL Sports team and here are the responses. Conference Realignment And The Utah Utes. Michelle Bodkin,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
deseret.com

Former BYU guard Hunter Erickson announces his transfer destination

Hunter Erickson will stay in the state of Utah to continue his basketball career. The former BYU basketball and Timpview High guard announced Thursday afternoon he is headed to Salt Lake Community College to play for the Bruins, one of the nation’s top junior college basketball programs. The 6-foot-3,...
UTAH STATE
deseret.com

Which Utah school’s teams had the strongest 2021-22 year overall?

After a strong fall sports season left them ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, the BYU Cougars failed to maintain their torrid pace and finished No. 29 in the annual metric that awards points based on each institution’s placement in NCAA championships.
OMAHA, NE
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
blocku.com

Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories: July 6th Edition

With every passing hour since the Los Angeles metro area picked itself up and relocated to America’s heartland comes a new rumor about what’s next for Utah athletics and the PAC-12 at large. With contradicting information coming from all directions and a dizzying array of misinformation, it’s time to sort out the plausible from the implausible in the first of what could be many editions of “Conference Realignment Rumors, Speculation and Theories”.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UPI News

BYU stops voice adaptation services for transgender clients

SALT LAKE CITY, July 8 (UPI) -- A decision by Brigham Young University to stop providing gender-affirming services to transgender clients at its speech-language clinic has sparked an accreditation review and a debate over whether the move was ethical. The university, which is located in Provo, Utah, and operated by...
PROVO, UT
#Pac 12 Conference#Pac 12 Football#American Football#College Football#The University Of Utah#Cbs Sports#The Big 12 Conference#Usc#Arizona State#Utes#Byu
saltlakemagazine.com

Utah Field Guide: The Pastrami Burger

It’s a melting pot, they always say of America—immigrants crossing seas (and these days, guarded borders) to meld tradition and culture into an increasingly complicated stew, now simmering into its third century. So how is it that one of Utah’s best examples of the great American experiment is a quarter-pound patty of char-grilled hamburger topped with a wad of thin-sliced pastrami?
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

University of Utah Announces 2022 Dean’s List

The University of Utah congratulates more than 8,900 students who were named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term. Madalyn Irl Johnson of Price. Dalton Latimer of Price.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Challenges and Obstacles to Maintaining the Utah Lifestyle

In the 1840s, a persecuted religious group headed west, braving hostile Indian/Mexican territory so they could control their own destiny. The Mormons designed and built this grid city so that everyone coming could homestead and raise their own food away from the menacing factories and the industrial revolution. They voted for a more simple self-sufficient lifestyle by moving their feet westward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

BYU student found guilty in sextortion case

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a sexual extortion case targeting a 16-year-old girl that took place in Lehi in May of 2021 has been given a jail sentence of under a year.  Benjamin Shields, 21, was found guilty of Sexual Extortion with Intent to Coerce for Distribution and scented to 364 days in […]
LEHI, UT
KUTV

Utah's housing market is changing in these 3 ways

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The landscape of Utah’s housing market is changing. The days of packed open houses and bidding wars are over as higher interest rates have slammed the brakes on what was a feeding frenzy for housing in the Beehive state. “We’re getting to a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

As the school year approaches, Utah schools are suffering a staff shortage

SALT LAKE CITY — The start of school is around the corner and some school districts are struggling with a staff shortage. Salt Lake City School District is currently short bus drivers. Canyons School District said it also doesn’t have enough bus drivers, but it is short-staffed in other areas, like custodians and lunch workers as well.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

New cookie shop taking Utah by storm

Dirty Dough is a new cookie location that has us all craving more. The company was started by a college student in Arizona selling the product out of his apartment. People loved the cookies so much that he upgraded to a store front. He sold the company and they have been developing the brand for the past year and getting it ready to franchise. Dirty Dough just opened their first location in Vineyard, Utah and are going to be opening four more stores in Pleasant Grove, Saratoga Springs, Spanish Fork, and St George. In the next year they plan to open about twenty-five more stores in Utah. The cookie craze is sweeping the country and Dirty Dough is all about what’s on the inside. Their cookies have multiple layers with many fun fillings like caramel, fudge, raspberries, marshmallow, and biscoff. Their slogan, “Proudly Unique Inside and Out”, spreads their message of positivity. Their executive chef, Tod Lenard, has created a variety of delicious flavors such as Andes mint, reverse peanut butter cup, raspberry toaster tart, and dirty circus. They placed an emphasis on the richness of their flavor rather than being overly sweet and you can truly taste the thought that went into every cookie. Dirty Dough has new flavors every week so stop by and experience the decadent dough over and over.
