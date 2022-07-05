ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

California man killed by illegal fireworks explosion

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Officials said that the fireworks that killed a man in California on the Fourth of July were illegal.

The victim, who has not been identified, was handling “suspected illegal, high-grade fireworks” when they exploded, Michael Chee, a Montebello city spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times. Chee told the newspaper that the victim was found unconscious in his yard.

Montebello police told KTTV that the man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

A neighbor who heard the explosion told KNBC, “This is so sad, this is so sad, to lose your life because of illegal fireworks.”

KTLA talked to a neighbor who said she is frequently frightened by loud fireworks being set off in the street.

The deadly accident came despite a crackdown on illegal fireworks and a statement from the Los Angeles City Attorney that urged residents not to use fireworks, the Los Angeles Times reported.

