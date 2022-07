The prediction all along has been that the voter turnout for the Tuesday, July 26 Greensboro City Council election would be dismal. After one day of early voting there are now a few statistics that indicate the percentage will fall in the range that many were predicting – between 5 percent and 10 percent of the registered voters will cast ballots in this election to choose the nine people who will run the City of Greensboro until 2025.

