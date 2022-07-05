ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6yVB_0gVVltPf00

Like many items, the cost of postage is going up on Sunday.

The United States Postal Service announced weeks ago that the price to mail a letter was going to go up on July 10.

The increase is 2 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. The stamp currently costs 58 cents but will go up to 60 cents this coming weekend.

Metered mail will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents.

Additional ounces over the 1-ounce mark will cost 24 cents each, up from the current 20 cents.

Postcards sent domestically will go up from 40 cents to 44 cents while an international letter, weighing 1 ounce or less, will go up from $1.30 to $1.40.

The USPS said inflation and increased operating costs are the reason for the increases, but the agency said it will continue to provide the lowest cost letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world.

A Forever stamp is good forever, just as the name implies. That means that if you buy a stamp now before the cost for postage goes up, you don’t have to add additional postage for it to be valid. If you have a stash of Forever stamps purchased when they were 45 cents each, then they’re still good now, Nexstar reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
John M. Dabbs

Local Postmasters Prepare for a Run on Stamps As Postal Rates Go up Next Week

Local Postmasters across the Tri-Cities are advising customers to stock up on forever stamps if they want to save a few cents. The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) price hike will increase the cost of forever stamps by two cents effective Sunday, July 10 - making the first-class stamp 60 cents. The United States Postal Service published its rate adjustment notice on April 6, 2022.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
CBS Boston

Price of Forever stamps going up this weekend

WASHINGTON - Starting this weekend it'll cost more to send a letter or postcard.On Sunday, July 10 prices changes will go into effect for the United States Postal Service. A First-Class Mail Forever stamp will go up 2 cents to 60 cents. Postcard stamps will jump from 40 cents to 44 cents. Forever stamps were 41 cents when they were first introduced in 2007. The Postal Service blames "inflation and increased operating expenses" for the increase. A table of all the price increases is below.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamps#Cox Media Group
The Detroit Free Press

All signs point to another 0.75% interest rate hike in July

The S&P 500 kicked off the second half of 2022 with a strong week of gains amid signs the U.S. labor market remains strong. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, beating economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%, and hourly wages were up 5.1% from a year ago. ...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth

Click here to read the full article. Store openings this year are outpacing closures, widening the gap from the same period in 2021. The 4,283 announced store openings year-to-date as of June 24 significantly outpaced the 1,766 announced store closures, according to recent data from Coresight Research’s U.S. Store Tracker Extra for June 2022. These closures and openings are expected to result in a net gain of 44.1 million square feet of new retail space. In the same period in 2021, there were 4,554 announced closures and 4,130 announced openings in the comparable period of 2021. Among the major companies announcing closures this...
RETAIL
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Lehigh Acres Gazette

About Working While Collecting Early Benefits

How much would be withheld from my social security benefits? I am 62 and can claim about $1,900 a month now. I’m still working, making about $75K per year. How much of my benefits would I get? What would be withheld from me and when would I get it back? And would there be any penalty? Signed: Eligible but Working.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Seniors: Here's How Inflation Could Affect Social Security in 2023

There are many ways that inflation affects Social Security. Surging inflation could result in a higher cost-of-living adjustment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy