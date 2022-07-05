ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

‘Remnants’ featuring art from outdoor explorations comes to Albuquerque

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47VGq5_0gVVlsWw00
(courtesy City of Albuquerque)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit ‘Remnants’ is now on display at the Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center. The exhibit is will be on display through September 17, and features the work of artists Carolyn Berry and Margy O’Brien.

Remnants is inspired by fragments and objects found during the artists outdoor explorations. The exhibit features collages, fiber art, sculptural artist’s books and assemblages made from their findings.

The event will be free to the public. Both Berry and O’Brien have over two decades of experience as professional artists and educators. Each have had their art shown across the nation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Museum’s new exhibit features unique medium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum is showcasing what artists can do with just paper. The Papercentric exhibit showcases several works of art from the museum’s permanent collection. It uses paper in several forms, including paper mache, embossed paper, and sculptures. “Artists are using paper as a medium itself as opposed to a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How an Albuquerque nightclub became a library

*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Visit ABQ shares upcoming summer events for July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – July is a jam-packed month in Albuquerque with all sorts of fun things to do, Visit Albuquerque is sharing more information about the summer events. Dates: July 8-10 The New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta provides a place for first-timers or veterans to get tattooed by some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Dreams and blessings adorn the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque

Michael Toya is following in the footsteps of his ancestors. The Jemez Pueblo artist braved the elements for three months as he completed a large-scale mural on the outside of the Nativo Lodge in Albuquerque. “I’ve never done a mural or anything to this magnitude or scale,” Toya says. “At...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Entertainment
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Electric Playhouse launching new exhibit “Microdose”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Electric Playhouse has a unique new art exhibit focused on the psychedelic side of things. Lea Anderson is the artist behind the interactive exhibit “Microdose.” Anderson drew and created each piece by hand. It was photographed and transformed into interactive art through technology. Each drawing focuses on colorful patterns and is inspired […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warehouse 508 hosting affordable summer art programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque teens have the chance to learn about mural art, how to write poetry, take photos, and even how to DJ. Warehouse 508 is providing summer programs for youth ages 13-20. Throughout June and July, the organization’s two-week summer programs have been providing the community with a number of creative outlets. Roberto Reyes with Warehouse 508 said their hope is to engage with local teens and create a fun, accessible space for them.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Blake’s Lotaburger is turning 70 this year

This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Big Jim Farms Sunflower U-pick experience is back

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summer is here which means the Sunflower U-pick experience is back in full bloom at Big Jim Farms. When picking sunflowers, you get clippers and gloves and go out and choose your own flowers to form a bouquet. The U-pick opportunity allows visitors to see...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibit#Fiber Art
KRQE News 13

Spend an evening with Mariachi Spectacular 2022

The Mariachi Spectacular is back. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce has formed its Convention and Tourism Department to work to globally promote Albuquerque as the top event destination. They host a number of events throughout the year and they are getting ready for a stunning event. The Mariachi Spectacular...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe hosts ribbon-cutting for Bicentennial Pool renovations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations to the Bicentennial Pool in Santa Fe are officially complete. Officials hosted a ribbon-cutting for the $2.3 million project on Wednesday. The pool was shut down in 2020 because of major leaks. The improvements include a new lap pool, new decking, and landscaping around the pools, as well as a host […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KRQE News 13

Abandoned store brings problems to Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People living near San Pedro and Eastern in Southeast Albuquerque are fed up. They say they’ve complained about an abandoned convenience center time and time again and they’ve gotten no help from the city. Now they’re demanding answers. It was once a convenience store and gas station, but today it’s completely empty. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The ‘Noodle Man’ is back for a full weekend in Albuquerque

Foodies we got the traveling Thai food fix for you. Dream Kasestatad is known as the ‘Noodle Man’ and he is a nationwide traveling food pop-up. Pranom is here and will be popping up at local eateries and breweries till July 11. To learn more, visit his social media @Pranompopup.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

YouTuber talks first book “Cheese Puffs”

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new book is tackling themes of grief and loss, the highs and lows of teenage life, teenage pregnancy, family planning, career planning, and more. “Cheese Puffs” is the debut novel from young adult actress and YouTuber Ruby Matenko. The book follows Madison Davis. A girl with big dreams. At 15, she’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABCWUA helps us save our rainwater

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making the most of our recent rainfall. Living in the desert, we often go through long drought spells. So when we do get substantial amounts of rain, there are ways for us to harvest rainwater, which has numerous benefits. Usually, rain barrels and cisterns come to mind when we think of rainwater […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Raises coming for City of Santa Fe employees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Beginning July 9, most City of Santa Fe workers and members of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association will be getting a raise. City workers will begin earning an 8% raise. Members of the police association will get a 16% raise. The first responder raises will go toward recruitment and retention […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Marijuana plant found growing at Tingley Beach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 crew did a double-take Tuesday afternoon when they stumbled across a marijuana plant growing at Tingley Beach. The plant was growing right alongside a walkway around one of the ponds. After News 13 notified the BioPark, staff came right out to remove it. Judging by the shape of the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

About 200 Santa Fe residents dealing with discolored water

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe says about 200 customers are experiencing discolored water. The city says it can happen for a number of reasons, including a water line break and fire hydrant flushing. The utility team is working to pinpoint the cause of the issue and hopes to have it resolved […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Public School Board tables parent’s rights proposal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The Albuquerque Public School Board is tabling the controversial parent’s rights proposal. This comes after a night of heated debate amongst board members on what parents should be able to be told about if their child confides in an APS staff member. The proposal would give parents the right to access student […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy