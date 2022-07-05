‘Remnants’ featuring art from outdoor explorations comes to Albuquerque

(courtesy City of Albuquerque)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit ‘Remnants’ is now on display at the Albuquerque Open Space Visitor Center. The exhibit is will be on display through September 17, and features the work of artists Carolyn Berry and Margy O’Brien.

Remnants is inspired by fragments and objects found during the artists outdoor explorations. The exhibit features collages, fiber art, sculptural artist’s books and assemblages made from their findings.

The event will be free to the public. Both Berry and O’Brien have over two decades of experience as professional artists and educators. Each have had their art shown across the nation.