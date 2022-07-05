ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Felony charges for kicking, killing kitten

By Roland Richter
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is facing felony charges for kicking and killing a small kitten on Sunday. Robert Trabon Section was booked into the McLennan County Jail...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 7

Katy Davis
2d ago

He needs the same thing done to him. do to him and see how it feels. he needs Felonies Charges on him, if he can do that to a poor innocent animal he will to that to a person

fox44news.com

New murder charge added for man already held

McLennan County (FOX 44) – Bond has been increased to a total of $5,077,000 for Kevin Dwayne Kirven – with the addition of a new murder charge out of Limestone County. Kirven has been held in the McLennan County Jail since March – when he was arrested after firing at sheriff’s deputies as they tried to arrest him on other charges.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

One Minor Hospitalized in Temple Shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one male minor injured. Around 3:19 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Henderson and East Avenue H. The victim called and stated that he had been shot.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Police: Boy shot in leg in Temple, expected to be ok

TEMPLE, Texas — A boy is expected to be ok after he was shot in the leg in Temple Friday, according to the Temple Police Department. Police got a call around 3:19 p.m. from the boy who reportedly was shot in the area of South Henderson Street and East Avenue H. When they arrived, they learned he already left in a vehicle and there were no shell casings in the area, police said.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Bosque County deputies seize drugs and guns, arrest man

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (KWTX) - Charles Varble, of Walnut Springs, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute after the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence Wednesday. The arrest was made June 7 at 165 block of North 2nd...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
Waco, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
fox44news.com

Drugs, weapons seized from Bosque County home

WALNUT SPRINGS, Texas (FOX 44) – The execution of a search warrant in Walnut Springs leads to a discovery of several drugs and weapons. Bosque County Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies executed the search warrant Thursday morning at 165 N. 2nd Street in Walnut Springs. When they made entry into the home, deputies found and arrested Charles Varble, the resident of the address.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
B93

Killeen, TX Man Knifed in Head, Wife Charged: What Happened?

This man not only gives the term 'hardheaded' a new meaning, but he's also lucky to be alive. After a fight with her husband turned physical, a woman in Killeen, Texas took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on top of the head. Somehow, he lived through this assault, and she didn't get charged with attempted murder.
fox44news.com

Teen shot in leg, possible suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A teenager is shot in the leg during an argument, and police are searching for a possible suspect. The Waco Police Department tells FOX 44 News they were looking for a shooter on Wednesday afternoon after a teenager received a superficial gunshot wound. The shooting was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the 120 block of Lyndon Circle.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman held captive, assaulted two days, arrest made

Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $150,000 for a man Killeen police say held a woman captive who was sexually assaulted over two days late in February. KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said 43-year-old ramon Justin Williams was located in the 700 block of Copperas Cove by members of the US Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive task Force and brought back to Bell County to face charges of aggravated sexual assault.
#Violent Crime
fox44news.com

Man dies in Milam County motorcycle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after a motorcycle accident in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-486 – near CR-439, south of Thorndale. A Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound was unable to turn in the roadway, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies in Milam County vehicle accident

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and overturning in Milam County. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded at approximately 8:10 p.m. Thursday to a fatal crash on FM-485 – near CR-255, northeast of Cameron. A Ford Explorer traveling westbound drove onto the wrong side of the road.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

'They were mistreated very badly' | McLennan County Sheriff says more arrests coming in case of teens who were missing for six days

WACO, Texas — *Editor's note: Due to the fact that they are minors, 6 News has removed the names of the two teens who were at the center of this now-expired Amber Alert.*. More charges and arrests are to be expected in connection to the disappearance of two McGregor girls, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said during a news conference Tuesday.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Hewitt Police Department hosts civilian response course

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The rise of active shootings in the country has police departments offering civilian response courses. Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin shares what their course has to offer. “What it does is, it breaks down some of the history of these attacks that continue to...
HEWITT, TX
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead swears in new chief of police

After being sworn in Tuesday as Bellmead’s new police chief, Shawn Myatt said he plans to keep Bellmead and the police department pointed in a good direction. “I’m very excited and privileged to be here to have this opportunity and to serve the community of Bellmead,” Myatt said. “I’m going to do my very best, as I have for many years, serving the citizens here in the community and the staff.”
BELLMEAD, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Temple firefighters respond to fire at Chili’s restaurant

Temple firefighters responded to smoke and flames at a Chili’s restaurant that caught on fire after smoking materials were improperly discarded Thursday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. and assured all patrons and staff had evacuated the restaurant. Crews were able to get the flames under control within minutes, and no citizens or personnel were injured.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.7.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse at 2501 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco got a 65 on a recent inspection. According to the food safety worker, there were lots of problems here. The tofu and mushrooms were sitting on...
WACO, TX

