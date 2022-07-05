Felony charges for kicking, killing kitten

After being sworn in Tuesday as Bellmead’s new police chief, Shawn Myatt said he plans to keep Bellmead and the police department pointed in a good direction. “I’m very excited and privileged to be here to have this opportunity and to serve the community of Bellmead,” Myatt said. “I’m going to do my very best, as I have for many years, serving the citizens here in the community and the staff.”

BELLMEAD, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO