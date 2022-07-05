ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘My Abortion Saved My Life’: Halsey Talks Roe v. Wade, Motherhood in New Essay

Cover picture for the articleHalsey has been a strong advocate for abortion rights, supporting the right to choose in May when the threat of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade loomed and defending their right to speak on it during their concerts. Now, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Halsey...

Kerrang

Halsey says abortion saved their life in powerful online essay

American singer-songwriter Halsey, aka Ashely Frangipane, has once again spoken out in favour of reproductive rights in a compelling essay written for Vogue. The artist, who is currently on their Love And Power tour across the U.S., has issued statements during shows and online supporting women and their right to choose what happens to their bodies.
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
The Week

Will abortion pills blunt the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade?

The Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling on Friday overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion. The new decision put the matter into the hands of the states, half of which are expected to ban or severely restrict abortion access. In the 72 hours after the decision was released on Friday, internet searches for prescription abortion medications jumped 162 percent compared to the three days before the ruling, hitting 350,000, a record for a three-day period, according to a study in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine. CVS, Rite Aid, and Amazon had to temporarily cap purchases of the so-called morning-after pill Plan B, an emergency contraceptive available over the counter to prevent a pregnancy after unprotected sex.
psychologytoday.com

After Roe v. Wade: The Criminalization of Pregnancy

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has changed the legal landscape concerning women who seek abortions. The case example of the trial of a woman who performed her own abortion has implications for today. Over 1,000 women have been arrested since 1973 for harming their fetuses, but most cases were...
The Independent

The Janes: How a secret network provided thousands of abortions in pre-Roe v Wade America

When Dorie Barron was asked whether she wanted a Cadillac, a Chevrolet, or a Rolls Royce, she was not trying to buy a car. She was a woman in 1960s Chicago trying to get an abortion at a time when the procedure was still a crime in Illinois. Barron was on the phone; on the other side of the line was the Mob, one of the purveyors of illegal abortions.“The Chevy was the cheapest, $500,” Barron explains in The Janes, a new HBO documentary about a network of women who provided safe, affordable, and illegal abortions in Chicago in the...
Daily Mail

'This is heartbreaking': Lauren Conrad reveals she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago as she speaks out on Roe v. Wade reversal

Lauren Conrad has revealed she received 'lifesaving reproductive care' for an ectopic pregnancy six years ago. The former The Hills star, 36, opened up about her own 'heartbreaking' experience in the wake of the Supreme Court's controversial decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The mother-of-two explained she suffered the potentially...
Salon

Language is flexible, unlike boomers Bette Midler and Jordan Peterson

A hot 4th of July weekend, which saw yet another deadly mass shooting, brought out the worst in some people. On the holiday, singer, actor and environmental activist Bette Midler tweeted that inclusive language eradicates women. A few days previously, Twitter suspended psychologist Jordan Peterson for tweeting derogatory remarks about "Umbrella Academy" actor Elliot Page, who is trans.
morningbrew.com

After Roe v. Wade: IVF and the fertility industry

As 26 states move to restrict abortions following the scrapping of Roe v. Wade, fertility industry professionals are also scrambling to make sense of what these laws mean for them. States limiting abortion access are also developing their own interpretation of when life begins, and many lawmakers point to fertilization....
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
SheKnows

Halsey Re-Wrote Their Will After Almost Dying From Multiple Miscarriages: ‘Abortion Saved My Life'

Click here to read the full article. Ever since they came into the spotlight, Halsey has been a huge advocate for reproductive rights. Whether it be through their powerful words or donating, Halsey wants people to understand bodily integrity. The songwriter recently penned an open letter in Vogue that detailed their traumatic miscarriages, how she was “ready for the worst” when pregnant with their son Ender, and how abortion ended up saving their life. Halsey also shared that they were traumatized by their past life-threatening pregnancies so much that while they were pregnant with Ender, they rewrote their will. “I was...
