ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Signs, cameras proposed amid spike in car break-ins at King County trailheads

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZQHue_0gVVlZxF00
Snoqualmie Valley Regional Trail, North Bend, Washington. On the Snoqualmie Valley Regional Trail, North Bend, Washington. (Joe Mabel, Wikimedia Commons)

SEATTLE — A King County councilmember is proposing legislation that would put security cameras and signs at some higher-risk parks and trailheads.

Councilmember Reagan Dunn, who is behind the proposal, said there has been an increase in car prowls at parking lots of trailheads as more people are getting outdoors during warmer weather.

“With the large number of car break-ins we’ve seen at public parks and trailheads already this year, it’s time to step up security and protect people’s property and safety,” said Dunn.

Dunn said staff shortages at the King County Sheriff’s Office have prevented deputies from patrolling such areas as much as they used to, making it easier for criminals to target vehicles.

The legislation asks King County to identify trailheads that have the most car-prowl incidents and then use that information to install security cameras and signs to warn visitors that break-ins occur in those areas.

Dunn also proposed that a volunteer-based group would track and monitor cars in parking lots and report any suspicious behavior and crimes.

The legislation would also consider expanding Trailhead Direct at problem trailheads to help cut down on the number of cars at those lots.

This legislation will be heard at the Transportation, Economy, and Environment Committee in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
King County, WA
Cars
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 ‘prolific car thieves’ wanted for numerous crimes arrested

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Two repeat offenders with lengthy criminal histories were arrested in different parts of Washington earlier this week, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Both were arrested on Wednesday. Deputies say Theodore Marty was wanted for numerous vehicle thefts, eluding police, robbery, burglary, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Security Camera#Economy#Trailhead Direct
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in rocks below Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a woman who became trapped in the rocks below an Everett park on Thursday. At about 9:45 p.m., Everett firefighters were dispatched to Howarth Park at 1127 Olympic Boulevard. Everett Fire Department technical rescue specialists used their tools to free the woman and prepare...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

New proposal to prevent trailhead car prowls in King County

NORTH BEND, Wash. — King County is filled with amazing trails for hiking and mountain biking, but unfortunately, the parking lots to reach many of those trails, are filled with car prowlers. “It’s not safe to keep stuff in your car around here,” said Talon Johnson, just returning to...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
KING 5

Business owner temporarily closing Tacoma restaurant location after string of shootings

TACOMA, Wash. — Following a string of shootings in Tacoma, one business owner said he's closing one of his restaurant locations until his workers feel safe returning. “One day, when [staff are] comfortable coming back and we open up the place again, but until that comfort level is there, that security that they need to feel comfortable coming in, we’re going to keep the store closed,” said Lewis Rudd, the CEO of Ezell's Famous Chicken.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Where did the NB I-5 congestion in Tacoma go?

The change was almost immediate. It was as if the Washington Department of Transportation just snapped its fingers or waved a magic wand. As soon as the new northbound lanes opened on June 26, the traffic just vanished. The new Interstate 5 lane configuration in Tacoma really seems to have...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Judge sets bail at $1 million for 2 teens arrested in connection with 14-year-old’s shooting death

A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million for both of the 17-year-old suspects accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old Tacoma girl earlier this week. Both teens were charged Friday with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of drive-by shooting, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm for the Wednesday incident in which 14-year-old Iyana Ussery was killed.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Manhunt underway for Lynnwood shooting suspect Lane Scott Phipps

LYNNWOOD — Lynnwood Police Department has probable cause for the arrest of Lane Scott Phipps DOB/02-22-1996. He is described as 5’11”, 185lbs, with blue eyes. He is wanted for Assault 1st Degree, Felony Harassment, and additional crimes committed on July 5, 2022, at the Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull. He also has active warrants for his arrest including Attempted Murder out of Whatcom County, and Escape from Community Custody from the Department of Corrections.
LYNNWOOD, WA
westsideseattle.com

7-11 on California Ave robbed at gunpoint; Suspects got away

On 07-06-2022 at 4:44am, two suspects walked into the 7-11 located at the 3800 BLK of California Ave SW. One of the suspects was wearing gloves and pointed a black handgun at the 7-11 clerk. The suspect demanded the clerk open the cash drawer and give him money. The suspect...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Body of 20-year-old swimmer recovered from Green River

ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the search for a missing swimmer near the Green River Gorge originally aired June 25, 2022. The body of a 20-year-old male swimmer missing from the Green River Gorge area since June 25 was recovered Wednesday, the King County Sheriff's Office (KSCO) announced.
KING COUNTY, WA
westsideseattle.com

Closure of International Boulevard coming in July for WSDOT construction in SeaTac

Drivers need to be prepared for a 28-night southbound closure of International Boulevard between South 204th Street and South 208th Street. The nearly month-long nighttime closure could begin as early as Tuesday, July 5 and extend through August. The start date is pending approval of permits and a traffic control plan. Detours will be in place to direct drivers around the closure. The nighttime closure is expected to run from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The project completion date could be affected by inclement weather.
SEATAC, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy