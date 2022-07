COVINGTON - An arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery led detectives to his uncle, who was also arrested in a separate burglary case. Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old after he brandished a firearm at, and demanded money from, a cashier in a gas station on Highway 21. The teenager fled on foot with an unknown amount of money after the June 26 theft, according to the sheriff's office.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO