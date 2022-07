Explosive lightweight contenders will top the marquee on Saturday at UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev when former champion Rafael Dos Anjos meets rising prospect Rafael Fiziev in the main event. The main UFC fight card is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dos Anjos is six years removed from holding the lightweight title, but believes he still has one more title run left in his career. The No.7-ranked former champion will try to move up the UFC rankings with a win over the No. 10-ranked Fiziev, who is widely regarded as one of the division's most promising prospects.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO