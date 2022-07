KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday as the government in Kyiv urged people in Russian-occupied areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” ahead of a Ukrainian offensive. Deadly Russian shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south. The governor of Luhansk, Serhyi Haidai, said Russia launched over 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces were pressing toward the border with neighboring Donetsk. “We are trying to contain the Russians’ armed formations along the entire front line,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.

POLITICS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO