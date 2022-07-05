ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Vincent, NY

Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival

By 7 News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent’s annual French Festival weekend kicks off this Friday night. Kristie Stumpf Rork, executive director of the Cape Vincent Chamber of Commerce, appeared on 7...

French Festival kicks off Friday in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - A tradition returns to Cape Vincent this weekend. The French Festival kicks off Friday Night. The three-day festival returns to full strength after being canceled in 2020 and held under Covid restrictions last year. Along with a block party on Friday and a parade...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival. Organizers Melissa Broadhurst and Niki Robinson gave us a rundown on 7 News This Morning. You can watch the video above for their interview. The festival is from 10 a.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
Z Fest returns after years-long hiatus

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating Dreizig Jahr! Die Zwanzigstein Fest, or Twenty Stones Fest, returns to the Mennonite Heritage Farm this Saturday. The first Z Fest since pre-COVID. The farm is preparing to host dozens of events like breadmaking, butter churning, and several activities and games for people to...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Have a Meal With Spirits! Ghost Haunts Upstate New York Restaurant

An Upstate New York restaurant has more than spirits for your glass. There's a ghost hanging out with the customers for a haunting dining experience. The owner of Telly's Inn in Cape Vincent, New York Fran Letizia, and his wife Jenny have always believed the restaurant was home to a ghost. "I’ve had multiple people see her and sense her," said Jenny.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Steven W. Thiel, 67, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Steven W. Thiel, 67, died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Born on April 28, 1954 in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Sylvia Rossell and Louis Thiel. He grew up in Broad Brook, CT., and had many fond memories of friends and happy good times.
HEUVELTON, NY
Deborah Jean Fazio, 66, of Calcium

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Deborah Jean Fazio, 66, of Calcium, NY, passed away unexpectedly on July 6, 2022 at her home. Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 11th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A celebration of life will follow Monday night at the Watertown Elks Lodge from 7 to 9 p.m.
CALCIUM, NY
Celebration of Life: Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. a calling hour will be held from noon- 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department, a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1PM at the Depauville Fire Department on Saturday, July 9, 2022.
CHAUMONT, NY
Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte

EPHRATA, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Eleanor F. Harper, 92, formerly of West Carthage and Lake Bonaparte, died Monday evening, July 4, 2022, at the Keystone Villa Manor in Ephrata, PA. Eleanor was born on February 18,1930 in Copenhagen, the daughter of the late W. Glen and Ethel (Schell) Fleming. She was...
EPHRATA, PA
Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” Hilts, 76, passed away on Thursday at her home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 11 am at St. James Church, Gouverneur. Calling hours are on Wednesday 6-8 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, formerly of Champion

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rev. Thomas J. James (ret.), 58, of Vincent Street, formerly of Champion died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his home. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Cassondra Lynn James (Mangan) who passed on September 11, 2016. He was born on...
CARTHAGE, NY
Elizabeth Anne Hurley – July 4, 2022

Elizabeth Anne Hurley, 69, of Oswego, passed away July 4, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James T. and Teresa (Donabella) Hurley. She worked as a Training Specialist at Constellation Energy for many years. An avid race fan, she loved the Oswego Speedway and watching...
OSWEGO, NY
Judith A. Howland, 82, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Judith A. Howland, 82, of N California Ave., Watertown, NY, passed away July 6, 2022 at her home. She was born on March 26, 1940 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Walter and Pauline (Stark) Grabek, and she graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. Judith married Joseph...
WATERTOWN, NY
Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
Historic Prohibition Hideaway on Private Thousand Island Has New Owner

One of the oldest cottages in the Thousand Islands finally has a new owner after being on the market for seven years. Whiskey Island is on the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, New York. It was originally owned by a Leavitt in 1875. Legend has it he ran off with a governess and the island was sold in 1914. The property was passed down from generation to generation until it was sold to the Randazzo Family.
Watertown YMCA to hold ground breaking for new aquatics center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The YMCA will hold a groundbreaking for it’s new Downtown Community and Aquatics Center next week. In an email to members, the Y said it will hold a ceremony Wednesday, July 13th at 5 PM. Renderings of the new building will be set up...
WATERTOWN, NY
Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne Darline Pettit, 83, of South Mechanic Street, died peacefully at her home on Monday, July 4, 2022, under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Yvonne was born on March 23, 1939, to the late James & Lilac (Tillie) Newman at their homestead in Carthage, NY. She attended Carthage School where she graduated in 1957 and was awarded the Betty Crocker Award and A Dictation Award. In September 1957, she began working as a Clerk for Prudential Insurance Company and she was promoted to Office Manager in 1981 until she retired in 1994.
CARTHAGE, NY
Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Reverend Father Thomas James, 58, of Vincent Street died peacefully Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. A full...
CARTHAGE, NY
Interviews

Samaritan Medical Center now has an online tool for scheduling mammograms. You might want to head to Adams Saturday for the 12th annual Cheddar Cheese Festival. Ooh la la! Cape Vincent to celebrate French Festival. Updated: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT. |. By 7 News Staff. Cape Vincent’s...
WATERTOWN, NY

