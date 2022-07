BERLIN – A brand new building in Berlin now includes a new family-owned business called Ambiance Stone. “It is wonderful to see this turn from a piece of Earth to this beautiful 10,000 square foot building,” said Chris Edge, Berlin economic development director. “And the good thing about Berlin is we’re really good at making things, fixing things and installing things and we want to get more companies that do it because that gives people careers, opportunities and more services to choose from.”

BERLIN, CT ・ 15 HOURS AGO