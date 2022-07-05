ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Fire breaks out in attic of Lynchburg home

By Colleen Guerry
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Firefighters found themselves battling a blaze at a duplex home in Lynchburg on Friday. Members of the Lynchburg Fire Department say they got several calls on Friday,...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

SW Roanoke house fire causes $70K in damages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — An electrical fire broke out at a southwest Roanoke home Friday morning, leading to tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, July 8 to the 800 block of Marshall Ave SW for reports of a house fire.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke house fire determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in Roanoke is estimated to have caused about $70,000 in damage, and was electrical and accidental, according to investigators. About 8:15 a.m. July 8, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 800 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Crews found smoke showing from the eaves of the house.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Crews respond to water rescue in Campbell Co. park

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — First responders from both Campbell County and Pittsylvania County were called to English Park Monday evening to perform a water rescue operation. According to the Altavista Fire Company, the swift water rescue team responded to the area around the rope swing in English Park...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Challenger Avenue reopened after Roanoke Co. crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday morning motorists may want to take an alternate route through Roanoke County due to a crash closing down part of Challenger Avenue. According to the Roanoke County Police Department, eastbound Challenger Avenue is currently blocked at Valley Gateway Boulevard because of a two-vehicle crash.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Lynchburg, VA
Accidents
wfxrtv.com

Parents react to car chase, death near Botetourt Co. daycare

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WXFR) — After a police chase from Roanoke City to Botetourt County ended with the driver dead and a passenger injured, parents were rerouted to pick up their children at a nearby daycare. According to the Roanoke Police Department, a call came in about a man...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man burned by leaking propane tank on grill

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man suffered burns on the Fourth of July after a propane tank on a grill began leaking. The Rustburg Fire Dept. responded to a possible structure fire with a possible explosion. RFD says arriving units found a man suffering burns to his face and...
RUSTBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Plantation Rd. closed due to motor vehicle crash in Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Police, a vehicle crash Friday evening has caused the closure of Plantation Road. At 8:29 p.m. on Friday, July 8, police notified WFXR news of the closure of Plantation Road in Roanoke County. Police say the closure is from Santee...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#Wfxr News#The American Red Cross
wfirnews.com

Roanoke police chase ends with self inflicted gunshot wound

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a reported suicidal subject with a firearm in the 4600 block of Long Acre Drive NE. The caller advised the male subject was no longer on scene and had left in a vehicle. The description of the vehicle was aired to all Patrol Units. Officers were also advised that the man had an active felony warrant from another jurisdiction. Shortly after this information was aired, an Officer observed the vehicle traveling in the area near Orange Avenue and Williamson Road NE. The Officer began following the vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke native returns to build home for an unsheltered woman

ROANOKE, Va. – According to a 2022 Blue Ridge Continuum of Care report, there are about 216 people in the Roanoke Valley experiencing homelessness, and a Roanoke native has returned to his hometown to build a solution. What may look like a small shed from the outside contains a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Deputies nab burglar inside Franklin County business, Sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man is facing six felonies and two misdemeanors in a breaking and entering this week in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the 14100 block of Franklin Street in Ferrum around 10:50 Wednesday night on reports of a breaking and entering in progress.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
WSET

Man hit and killed on busy Danville street

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville man was struck and killed along Piney Forest Road Sunday, July 3, 2022. Danville Police said it happened at 10:20 p.m. in the 1200 block in front of Walmart. Police said 67-year-old Raymond Saunders stepped into traffic and was hit by a Chevy...
DANVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Rustburg man slain in church parking lot

A shooting in Campbell County on Tuesday (July 5) has left a Rustburg man dead. At approximately 12:54 pm, Campbell County deputies responded to Saint Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway for a report of a man lying in the entrance of the parking lot. When deputies arrived, they...
RUSTBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Apartment residents trying to rebuild after Vinton fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three days after a fire in Vinton destroyed businesses and apartments, neighbors are beginning to pick up the pieces. Former apartment residents are heartbroken to see their home covered in ruble and ash. “I could have died there, but I didn’t,” Colton Keister said.
VINTON, VA
WFXR

Pedestrian hit, killed in Sunday night crash in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A man lost his life Sunday night in Danville after he reportedly stepped into traffic along Piney Forest Road and was hit by a vehicle. According to Capt. Steve Richardson with the Danville Police Department, the incident was called in at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 from the 1200 block of Piney Forest Road.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Breaking and entering arrest in Franklin County

(from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) On Wednesday, July 6th at approximately 10:50 pm, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a Breaking and Entering in progress at a building located at 14189 Franklin Street in Ferrum. This three-story building houses two businesses and apartments, on varying floors. Deputies arrived on scene within minutes and observed that an entrance of one business (Crooked Road Mart) had been damaged, as well as a window to the other business (JNI, Inc.) was broken.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Husky shot, hanged from tree in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A disturbing case of alleged animal abuse in Bedford County has one man charged with a felony for torturing a dog. "I’m heartbroken. I miss her really bad. I’ve gotten to that point. First, the emotions were total heartbreak, confusion, total heartbreak," said Donna Ripley, the dog's owner.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy