Fire breaks out in attic of Lynchburg home

On July 7, 2022 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a reported suicidal subject with a firearm in the 4600 block of Long Acre Drive NE. The caller advised the male subject was no longer on scene and had left in a vehicle. The description of the vehicle was aired to all Patrol Units. Officers were also advised that the man had an active felony warrant from another jurisdiction. Shortly after this information was aired, an Officer observed the vehicle traveling in the area near Orange Avenue and Williamson Road NE. The Officer began following the vehicle.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO