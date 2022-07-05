ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Price of Forever stamps to increase Sunday

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
Like many items, the cost of postage is going up on Sunday.

The United States Postal Service announced weeks ago that the price to mail a letter was going to go up on July 10.

The increase is 2 cents for a First-Class Mail Forever stamp. The stamp currently costs 58 cents but will go up to 60 cents this coming weekend.

Metered mail will increase from 53 cents to 57 cents.

Additional ounces over the 1-ounce mark will cost 24 cents each, up from the current 20 cents.

Postcards sent domestically will go up from 40 cents to 44 cents while an international letter, weighing 1 ounce or less, will go up from $1.30 to $1.40.

The USPS said inflation and increased operating costs are the reason for the increases, but the agency said it will continue to provide the lowest cost letter-mail postage rates in the industrialized world.

A Forever stamp is good forever, just as the name implies. That means that if you buy a stamp now before the cost for postage goes up, you don’t have to add additional postage for it to be valid. If you have a stash of Forever stamps purchased when they were 45 cents each, then they’re still good now, Nexstar reported.

Comments / 8

Joseph Lewis
2d ago

They want us to pay more for a service that has become unreliable and unapologetic...people got better service from the pony express!

Reply
9
Guest
1d ago

They won’t even deliver small packages to my home. I have to go to post office to retrieve anything bigger than a letter.

Reply
4
The Detroit Free Press

All signs point to another 0.75% interest rate hike in July

The S&P 500 kicked off the second half of 2022 with a strong week of gains amid signs the U.S. labor market remains strong. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 372,000 jobs in June, beating economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate remained steady at 3.6%, and hourly wages were up 5.1% from a year ago. ...
