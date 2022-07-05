ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Sinner sunk by Djokovic but happy with Wimbledon run

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k99yu_0gVVknOk00

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Italian Jannik Sinner looked on the bright side after his defeat by top seed Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon on Tuesday, saying that his performance showed he can compete at the very top in the future.

The 20-year-old went two sets up against the 20-time Grand Slam champion on Centre Court, but lost his momentum as the wily experience of his opponent carried the Serbian through to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2. read more

At times, though, 10th seed Sinner had the six-time Wimbledon champion exasperated with his precise shot placement and were it not for a couple of unforced errors in the third set the Italian could have gone on to win the match.

Despite another quarter-final defeat in a major following his last-eight exit at the Australian Open in January, Sinner was hopeful of returning next year as a better player and claiming a first win against a top-five ranked opponent.

"I like to challenge myself. I am a guy who likes the competition. That's also the reason why I practise for - having special matches and in important rounds, like today, quarter-finals," he told a news conference.

"I know that I have still a lot to improve, but I think I can be happy after this Wimbledon. I showed some good tennis. I think also him (Djokovic) after he lost the second set, he had to raise his level, because otherwise he most likely was losing.

"But, you know, it's tennis. I know that he's one of the best players of all time. Yeah, let's see in the future how it goes."

Sinner, who grew up in the mountainous Tyrol region in Northern Italy, came to tennis late, having focused on football and skiing as a youngster and even winning a national championship in giant slalom when he was eight.

That experience may help to explain how Sinner could find angles across the court as if he was navigating a tricky ski slope.

"I enjoyed when I was young doing different sports... If you do other sports, I think the coordination is good. You know how to use your feet and hands, depending on what kind of sport you do," he said.

For now, 13th-ranked Sinner can concentrate on re-entering the world's top 10 which he did for the first time last year.

Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Taylor Fritz After Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday afternoon, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal made the difficult decision to pull out of the Wimbledon semifinals due to a torn abdominal muscle. While this withdrawal is no doubt a massive disappointment for Nadal, it's equally crushing for his quarterfinals opponent Taylor Fritz. Fritz battled with the 22-time major...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Meet The Girlfriend Of American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz

On Wednesday morning, American tennis star Taylor Fritz prepared for the match of his life. With a spot in the semi-final on the line, Fritz faced off against arguably the greatest tennis player to walk the Earth: Rafael Nadal. The quarterfinal is already the furthest Fritz has advanced at a major tournament.
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Nick Kyrgios sends message to Rafael Nadal after Wimbledon withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from Wimbledon, and the Australian player sent a message to the Spaniard Thursday following the injury news. Nadal and Kyrgios were set to play in the semifinals of Wimbledon on Friday until Rafa withdrew due to his abdominal injury. Kyrgios advances to the finals thanks to the walkover and shared a positive note to Rafa via Instagram.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios' Girlfriend Reacts To Rafael Nadal News

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal officially withdrew from Wimbledon because of a tear in his abdomen. As a result, Nick Kyrgios has advanced to the final. This is the first time in Kyrgios' career that he'll compete in the final of a Grand Slam tournament. He'll face either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie on Sunday.
TENNIS
The Independent

Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Grand Slam#Centre Court#Serbian#Italian
People

Who Is Rafael Nadal's Wife? All About Mery 'Xisca' Perelló

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal might be one of the sport's most decorated athletes, but despite the Grand Slam champion's widespread recognition, little is known about his wife Mery "Xisxa" Perelló. The couple dated for 14 years before tying the knot in October 2019, and have remained relatively quiet about...
TENNIS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Rafael Nadal's Epic Win Today

Rafael Nadal will not be denied. Despite dealing with an injury this Wednesday at Wimbledon, he managed to mount a comeback against Taylor Fritz and punch his ticket to the semifinals. After dropping the opening set 6-3, there were legit concerns that Nadal wasn't going to be able to finish...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Taylor Fritz's Girlfriend Reacts To His Crushing Loss Today

Taylor Fritz nearly pulled off the biggest win of his tennis career this Wednesday at Wimbledon. However, he ultimately lost in five sets to Rafael Nadal. Fritz quickly proved that he's worthy of being on the same court with a legend like Nadal, winning the opening set 6-3. He also won the third set by the same score.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Rory McIlroy's Strong Warning

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy made his opinion on the new LIV Golf series known early and often. During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Irishman made it clear that he doesn't want any LIV golfers crawling back to the PGA Tour they left behind. "I think at this stage, if...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Appears To Change His Tune On LIV Golfers

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players jumping to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series. Many of the world's best players eventually bolted for LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now, McIlroy appears to be changing his tune a bit. Saying that "peace talks" need to happen.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

487K+
Followers
341K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy