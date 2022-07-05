ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Factbox: If UK PM Boris Johnson Is Ousted, Who Could Replace Him?

By Andrew MacAskill
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's finance and health ministers resigned in quick succession on Tuesday, in moves that put the future of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in peril after a series of scandals that have damaged his administration. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Former UK Finance Minister Sunak Bids To Replace PM Johnson

British former finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was running to replace Boris Johnson, three days after helping to launch the cascade of resignations that brought the prime minister down. Johnson announced on Thursday that he would stand down as prime minister after a mass rebellion in his...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Boris Johnson To Resign As UK PM

Boris Johnson will announce his resignation as British Prime Minister on Thursday, a government source said, after he was abandoned by ministers and his Conservative Party's lawmakers who said he was no longer fit to govern. With eight ministers, including two secretaries of state, resigning in the last two hours,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Snap Election Looms In Bulgaria After PP Party Fails To Form Government

Snap elections loom in Bulgaria amid surging inflation and a diplomatic dispute with Russia after the centrist PP party of outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov failed to muster enough support in parliament to form a new coalition. Prime Minister-designate and PP co-leader Assen Vassilev said on Friday his party would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
International Business Times

Snake Island Is A Warning To Russia, Ukraine "will Not Be Broken', Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the raising of the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island in the Black Sea was a sign his country would not be broken, as President Vladimir Putin warned the West that its efforts to defeat him would bring tragedy to Ukraine. In a hawkish speech to parliamentary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sri Lankan protesters swim in president’s pool after storming official residence

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka’s commercial capital Colombo stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence this morning during an anti-governmental march.The island of 22 million is suffering under a severe foreign exchange shortage that has limited essential imports of fuel, food and medicine, plunging the country into the worst financial turmoil in seven decades. Scores of protesters jump into the president's swimming pool after storming his house, while others roamed across the overlooking balcony.Rajapaksa is thought to have been removed from the official premises on Friday over safety concerns.Sign up for our newsletters here. Read More Alastair Campbell storms off Piers Morgan interview to go watch SherwoodSri Lankan president flees as protesters surround his residence, report saysSri Lanka extends school shutdown with country on brink of running out of fuel
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Russia continues to 'raise true hell,' Ukraine governor says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are managing to “raise true hell” in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland despite reports of them taking an operational pause, a regional governor said Saturday as the government in Kyiv urged people in Russian-occupied areas in the south to evacuate “by all possible means” ahead of a Ukrainian offensive. Deadly Russian shelling was reported in Ukraine’s east and south. The governor of Luhansk, Serhyi Haidai, said Russia launched over 20 artillery, mortar and rocket strikes in the province overnight and its forces were pressing toward the border with neighboring Donetsk. “We are trying to contain the Russians’ armed formations along the entire front line,” Haidai wrote on Telegram.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Factbox#Conservative Home#The European Union
AFP

Blinken says 'no signs' at G20 of Russia engaging on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday that Washington saw "no signs" of Russia engaging with G20 diplomats over its invasion of Ukraine after Moscow faced a barrage of criticism at talks in Indonesia. "We saw no signs whatsoever that Russia is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy," Blinken said after meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Saturday.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Why ASEAN Countries Should Capitalise On Global Free Trade Agreements

This year marks the 55 th anniversary since the incorporation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The group was established to expand and accelerate economic, cultural and social development of its member states and to expand their international trading opportunities as the old adage goes, there’s strength in numbers.
MARKETS
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Police Fire Tear Gas At Anti-government Protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas at protesters on Saturday in the commercial capital Colombo to control thousands gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Thousands of demonstrators packed in buses, trains and trucks from across the South Asian nation entered Colombo to...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Global Shock As Former Japan PM Abe Assassinated

World leaders have recoiled in horror after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead during a campaign speech -- an especially shocking assassination given the country's strict gun laws and low rates of violent crime. The gunman -- an unemployed 41-year-old former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Force,...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
International Business Times

Sri Lanka Protesters Storm President's House, Clash With Police

Thousands of protesters in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo broke through police barricades and stormed the president's official residence on Saturday in one of the largest anti-government marches in the crisis-hit country this year. Some protesters, holding Sri Lankan flags and helmets, broke into the president's residence, video footage from...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

TOKYO (AP) — The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he plotted the shooting because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents, according to police. Japanese media reported that the man had developed hatred toward a religious group his mother was devoted to. The reports did not specify the group. A black hearse carrying Abe’s body and accompanied by his wife, Akie, arrived at his home in Tokyo’s upscale residential area of Shibuya, where many mourners waited and lowered their heads as the vehicle passed.
CHINA
AFP

Sri Lanka leader flees as protesters storm home, office

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence on Saturday shortly before protesters, angered by an unprecedented economic crisis, overran the compound and stormed his nearby office. Soon after the crowd stormed the presidential palace, Rajapaksa's nearby office also fell into the hands of protesters.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Russia Says Sanctions Over Ukraine A Declaration Of Economic War By The West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said attempts to isolate Moscow with sanctions was akin to a declaration of economic war by the West, dismissing what he said was "frenzied" criticism of the war in Ukraine. Speaking at a G20 gathering in Indonesia, Lavrov said Russia would now turn...
POLITICS
International Business Times

China Holds Combat Exercises Around Taiwan As U.S. Senator Visits

China's military said on Friday it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, bristles at any form of...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Heads Of MI5, FBI Give Joint Warning Of Growing Threat From China

The heads of MI5 and FBI warned of the growing long-term threat posed by China to UK and U.S. interests, in their first joint appearance on Wednesday. MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said the service has already "more than doubled our previously-constrained effort against Chinese activity of concern," adding it was running seven times as many investigations as in 2018.
WORLD
International Business Times

Ukraine Says Western Weapons Making A Difference, But Needs More

The Western supply of high-precision weapons is helping Ukraine slow down Russia's invasion, but the volumes of weapons are not enough and soldiers need time to adapt to using them, a top Ukrainian security official said on Friday. Kyiv said late last month it had received U.S.-made High Mobility Artillery...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy