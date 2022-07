While not many people realize, Stanford consistently produces NFL quarterbacks with names like Davis Mills (Texans), Kevin Hogan (Texans), and of course Andrew Luck (retired). There is a good chance that they will have a third active quarterback in the NFL following this next college football season if all goes right for Tanner McKee. However, while adding another quarterback to the NFL is an accomplishment, there is no heir to the throne at the quarterback position for Stanford.

